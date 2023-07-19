Constraints Coalition: PM Modi on INDIA





Calling on the opposition unity to offer a coercion rather than contribution coalition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked BJP patriarchs Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani at an expanded National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on Tuesday and expressed confidence that the ruling coalition would win over 50 percent of the vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the vote share of NDAs was 38% and it increased to 45% in 2019. In 2024, the vote share of NDAs will exceed 50%, the Prime Minister added, speaking after the meeting of the 38 NDA partners. Blaming Congress for sparking political uncertainty in the country in the 1990s, Modi said the NDA was a tried and tested alliance, stitched together with the contribution of stalwarts like Bal Thackeray, Prakash Singh Badal, Sharad Yadav and Ajit Singh. Read | An alliance for power, corruption, dynastic politics: PM Modi tears the opposition apart The meeting, chaired by BJP Chairman JP Nadda, also marked the entry of new allies into the NDA fold, including the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the splinter NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar. Three new alliance partners from Bihar Chirag Paswans LJP, Jitan Ram Manjhis HAM and Upendra Kushwaha attended the meeting. In his speech, Modi also sought to counter INDIA, the acronym for the newly dubbed opposition bloc, by spelling out the new direction of the NDA. N stands for New India, D for Developed Nation and A for Aspirations of people, the Prime Minister announced, reiterating that for the BJP, gathbandhan (alliance) is not majboori (weakness), but a means of majbooti (strength). The NDA is not a symbol of coalition and coercion but of coalition and contribution. No party is small or large. In 2014 and again in 2019, the BJP won a majority, but the NDA formed the government, the prime minister said. Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said unlike the opposition, the BJP has always believed in positive politics. Foreign aid We have never sought foreign aid to oppose governments. We remained in opposition but we did not block nor obstruct the development of the country, declared the Prime Minister. Recalling the awards given to opposition leaders by his government, Modi said, the BJP has always respected opposition leaders. Earlier in the day, Modi speaking at the inauguration of the new Port Blair airport terminal launched a scathing attack on the opposition and accused dynastic political parties of banding together to protect their self-interest.

