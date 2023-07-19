Donald Trump’s lead over DeSantis narrows in New Hampshire





Former President Donald Trump still holds a double-digit lead over his 2024 Republican rivals in New Hampshire – but the rest of the field, led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is gaining ground, according to a new poll.

Trump, 77, is the first choice of 37% of likely GOP primary voters in Granite State, according to the University of New Hampshire survey — down five percentage points from the outlet’s April poll.

The 45th president is followed in the race by DeSantis (23%), South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (8%) and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (6% each).

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley each polled just outside the top five, with each candidate gaining 5% support.

April’s UNH poll, taken weeks before DeSantis entered the 2024 race, showed Trump with 42% support, DeSantis with 22% and no other candidate with more than 3% of the vote.

Ron DeSantis walks in the 4th of July Parade in Merrimack, NH with his wife Casey.Polaris

Tuesday’s poll is the tightest since March, when a Saint Anselm College survey showed Trump with a 13 percentage point lead over the Florida governor.

Among UNH poll respondents, 18% said they would not vote for Trump “under any circumstances,” while only 4% said the same about DeSantis.

Only Christie (35%) and former Vice President Mike Pence (20%) scored higher on the “will not vote for” question than Trump.

Donald Trump remains the clear favorite in the 2024 GOP primary.REUTERS

A plurality of New Hampshire primary voters (45%) said they leaned towards a particular Republican candidate, but only 36% said they had “definitely decided” on their choice.

Trump had the toughest core of support, with 76% of his supporters saying they were certain he was their man. By contrast, 72% of DeSantis supporters ranked themselves as “leaners,” with just 14% saying they picked the Florida governor as their pick.

DeSantis topped the poll’s favor chart with 57%, while 25% had an unfavorable opinion.

He was followed by Scott (56% favorable, 10% unfavorable, 19% neutral), Ramaswamy (52% favorable, 12% unfavorable, 19% neutral) and Trump (49% favorable, 26% unfavorable, 25% neutral).

The Florida Governor’s polling stance against Donald Trump appears to be strengthening.REUTERS The poll came ahead of revelations that Special Counsel Jack Smith was seeking to have Donald Trump appear before a grand jury.Getty Images DeSantis criticized the former president for not being more forceful in response to the Capitol riot.REUTERS

DeSantis and Ramaswamy are also the top alternatives for New Hampshire voters, with 18% calling each candidate their second choice in the race. Scott is the second choice of 12% of respondents, followed by Pence (11%) and Trump (10%)

The UNH poll also runs counter to a handful of recent surveys in Granite State that have indicated Christie has support that rivals DeSantis.

Christie bet big on New Hampshire as a ticket to the GOP.

DeSantis had the highest favor ratings of 2,024 candidates in New Hampshire. Polaris

Republican voters in New Hampshire appear more excited about the possibility of a third straight Trump nomination, with 43% saying they would be “thrilled” about the idea and an additional 20% saying they would be “satisfied”.

By contrast, just 31% of respondents said they would be “thrilled” about DeSantis as the 2024 nominee, and 34% said they would be “satisfied.”

The UNH poll was taken July 13-17 of 898 likely Republican primary voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

