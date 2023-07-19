Biden Admin briefed Xi on watered down Chinese investment limits





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen didn’t want to catch China ‘off guard’, report says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng (Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS)

The Biden administration on a trip to Beijing briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government on watered-down US plans to restrict investment in China so as not to catch Xi “off guard”, according to a new report.







Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during her trip to China in July, “presented” to the Xi government the administration’s plans to limit investment in certain Chinese sectors, Bloomberg reported Monday evening. “The goal, in part, was to make sure he didn’t catch America’s biggest geopolitical rival off guard,” according to the outlet. The revelation marks the latest example of Yellen’s attempts to appease the Chinese in Beijing. Along with briefing Xi’s government on planned investment restrictions, Yellen declined to use harsh language toward China that angered the Chinese Communist Party. The Treasury Secretary declined on her trip to say the Biden administration was working to “decouple” or “de-risk” the Chinese economy, arguing instead that the United States simply wanted “diversified” supply chains. Yellen hoped this formulation “would allay China’s concerns”, according to the New York Times. While China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned US efforts to “impose arbitrary restrictions on normal technology cooperation and trade,” the Biden administration’s plans to restrict investment in China are more limited than expected. The restrictions, which are expected to be unveiled by the end of August, only apply to new investments and include exclusions for China’s biotech and energy sectors, according to Bloomberg. In an interview on Monday, Yellen touted the narrow scope of the restrictions, saying the administration’s plans “will not broadly affect U.S. investment in China” or “have a fundamental impact on the investment climate in China.” As a result, some Chinese experts say the plans don’t go far enough. Derek Scissors, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said Yellen’s “constant attempts to reassure” China are “bizarre,” while Michael Sobolik, a senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council, accused the administration of “pulling shots.” “The Biden administration should just be honest and say what it wants: to improve relations with a genocidal regime,” Sobolik told the Free Washington Beacon. “This is how America is losing the Cold War with China. One concession at a time.” The Treasury Department did not return a request for comment. News of his watered down investment restrictions comes as another top Biden administration official, climate czar John Kerry, is meeting with Chinese leaders in Beijing to hold talks on climate change. China has tied these negotiations to further US concessions. The CCP’s flagship newspaper, the world times, said Monday that America must end its “crackdown on China” and “mend past frictions” with the communist nation or lose “all cooperation” on climate change. On the same day, Kerry praised the Chinese government, which is by far the world’s biggest carbon emitter, for “doing an incredible job in developing renewable energy.” Kerry also urged the United States and China to set aside “the political question[s]and “uniting to act”.







Florida Republican Congressman Mike Waltz later hammered the Biden administration for its willingness to “disregard” Chinese threats in an effort to keep climate negotiations “powerless.” “The Biden administration is a climate appeaser willing to ignore all threats posed by the CCP in a helpless attempt to get China to accept its environmental priorities,” Waltz told the Free tag. “Not only are they weakening American energy independence, they are further promoting pollution from China by building green energy projects with Russian coal.”

