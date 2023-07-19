NDA has the roadmap for the next 25 years: PM Modi





New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a bigger role to play in this “Amrit Kaal”, adding that all sections of society have faith in the NDA. Amrit Kaal, a term coined by the prime minister in 2021, is the country’s new roadmap for the next 25 years. “NDA has a bigger role to play in this important time (Amrit Kaal). The N in the NDA stands for ‘New India’, D stands for ‘Developed Nation’ and A stands for ‘People’s Aspiration’,” Modi said in his speech at the BJP-convened NDA meeting here on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said: “Recently, the NDA completed its 25 years of formation. These 25 years have set the pace for the development of the country and the realization of regional aspirations. This means that the development of the nation passes through the development of the States. NDA has constantly reinforced this mantra. “I deeply express my gratitude to our former colleagues (alliance partners) who have accompanied us throughout this journey. For our future journey, the new colleagues who have joined us, I warmly welcome them from the bottom of my heart. Our country will go forward in the next 25 years to achieve a great goal. This goal is that of a developed India and a ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Support independent journalism? Keep us alive. “Today, the faith of the poor, middle class, youth, women, Dalits, Adivasis and other sections of society in the country is found on the NDA. Our sociologists, policy experts and economists – they also see the NDA as a positive force for India’s development,” Modi said. Speaking to the opposition-announced Indian National Alliance for Inclusive Development (INDIA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Modi said, “In our country, there is a long tradition of political alliances, but any alliance formed with negativity can never succeed. “When the alliance is formed due to coercion of power, with the intention of corruption and is based on ‘familialism’, it does a lot of harm to the country,” Modi said. In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, the Prime Minister said: “Before 2014 (under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government), there was a high command over the Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh), there was political paralysis, inability to make decisions, fights and scams worth thousands of dollars and millions of rupees. “Our resolve and our program are positive… The ideology of the NDA is always nation first,” Modi said. The Prime Minister added that over the past nine years, the NDA government has made every effort to fight corruption. (IANS)

