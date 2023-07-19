Donald Trump faces possible indictment on January 6





Donald Trump received a letter informing him that he was the target of the special advocates’ investigation into his role in the events surrounding the Capitol riot. The letter is a signal that Trump is likely to face federal criminal charges related to his attempts to retain power after the 2020 election.

It’s unclear what charges prosecutors are considering or when indictments could be issued. But when special counsel Jack Smith sent a similar letter last month regarding Trump’s handling of national defense equipment, the former president was charged with 37 counts within days.

If Trump is indicted again, my colleague Glenn Thrush told me, it could be even more significant than last time: The documents case is easy enough to prove, but in many people’s minds it’s pretty peripheral, Glenn said. In the January 6 case, the bar of evidence is much higher, and the stakes for the country and the consequences for the republic are almost incalculably higher.

When Smith was hired in November to review Trump’s actions around the election and Jan. 6, among other matters, he promised to act quickly. His office has focused on a wide range of schemes, including a plan to create fake pro-Trump voter lists in key swing states that Biden has won. Prosecutors also sought information about Trump’s post-election fundraising.

The reaction of Trump’s main GOP rivals, which he leads by a significant margin, has been particularly muted. As my colleague Maggie Haberman has reported, Trump advisers have said they view winning the election as a defense against possible jail time.

Glenn said we shouldn’t expect an indictment this week and it’s more likely to come in early August. Still, he said, federal prosecutors will likely want the ability to question witnesses before a district attorney in Georgia, who is also evaluating indictments related to the 2020 election.

In related news, Michigan announced felony charges against 16 people in a fake voter scheme to undo Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The world is suffocating

Punishing heat waves are sweeping across much of the northern hemisphere: In the United States, Phoenix broke a 49-year-old record with the 19th straight day of temperatures above 110 degrees. In Europe, where high temperatures have made conditions dangerous for low-income workers, the media are calling the heatwave Caronte, after the ferryman of Dante Alighieris’ poem Inferno. And in Iran, the heat index reached a life-threatening 152 degrees.

Protesters rally in Israel against judicial overhaul

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated at major train stations, blocked highways and gathered outside the homes of government ministers to loudly oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to finalize legislation next week that would limit the power of the Supreme Court. They say they fear the proposed law will undermine democracy by reducing judicial oversight over the cabinet.

In the United States, President Biden met with President Isaac Herzog of Israel this afternoon at the White House. The diplomatic overture is meant to signal unwavering US support for Israel despite tensions between the Biden administration and Netanyahu.

Meta takes a different approach with its AI

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, said today that it plans to provide the code behind the company’s latest and most advanced artificial intelligence technology for free to developers and software enthusiasts around the world.

The move will allow Meta to capitalize on improvements made by programmers outside the company, which may allow it to better compete with Google and Microsoft. But it also goes against warnings from the biggest names in the industry that advanced AI technology may need to be limited to those who will use it responsibly.

50 years of hip hop

Over the past 50 years, hip-hop has grown from a new art form to a culture-defining superpower, influencing and inspiring television, film, fashion, advertising, literature, politics, and countless other aspects of American life.

No one can tell this story. As our critic writes, hip-hop is broad and fertile, exciting and polyglot, the source of an inexhaustible source of stories. People don’t always agree.

So we turned to 50 titans of the genre from DJ Hollywood to LL Cool J, Lil Wayne to Ice Spice. Here is what they said.

Flying taxis could soon become a reality

The concept of a flying taxi might remind you of a futuristic world like The Jetsons. Or maybe you’ve seen companies like Uber promote their aircraft technology only to push it further into the future.

But today, federal regulators have made the prospect a little more real. They released a plan and announced a target arrival date: 2028.

Flying taxis look like small planes or helicopters and can take off and land vertically, allowing them to operate from the middle of cities, taking people to airports or vacation destinations such as the Hamptons in New York or Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

A Man-Bite-Dog Story of the Age of Dinosaurs

Paleontologists have discovered a fossil in northeast China that appeared to freeze in time an unexpected skirmish from 125 million years ago. Defying conventional wisdom, the fossil depicts a badger-like mammal biting a much larger dinosaur.

The researchers, who published their findings today, said it takes a bit of luck (or bad luck, from an animal perspective) to preserve their bodies in the heat of battle. It appears the mammal and dinosaur were caught off guard by a landslide, freezing them in place until they were discovered a decade ago.

