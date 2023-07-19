Pak Jokowi asks who is Anies’ running mate

JAKARTA – Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh said he was invited by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to meet at the Palace on Monday (7/17/2023). According to him, during the meeting, Jokowi asked who would become the candidate for the vice-presidency (cawapres) of Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

“Pak Jokowi also asked who is this vice president, I said I don’t have think This is what I know about (the business of) Pak Anies,” Surya Paloh said at Nasdem Tower, Jakarta on Tuesday (7/18/2023).

The meeting can be considered good by Jokowi after a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle against his collaborators in the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia. The claimed good personal relationship with Jokowi made him accept the invitation. “The atmosphere of the meeting was very good, a friendly atmosphere. Yes, we are not talking about too formal things, maybe we can exchange more information,” said Surya Paloh.

Paloh said there was no tense atmosphere during his meeting with Jokowi, which lasted about an hour. Surya Paloh also pointed out that he was not positioning himself as an opponent during this meeting. “I said from the start, if the atmosphere is created in a non-tense way, they are not adversaries, they are friends. Who will benefit? This nation, all of us, miss thoughts like that,” said Surya Paloh.

“Our enemy is stupidity, poverty, injustice. To be frank, our enemy is hypocrisy. This (a political atmosphere that is not tense) is what we want to achieve in the future, this is our common role,” added Surya Paloh.

He sees the meeting between him and Jokowi as a good thing before the 2024 elections. So that in the future there will be no more tension, stiffness and confusion among the national elite. This includes respecting everyone’s political choices that are part of democracy. The more all parties understand this, the better the development of democracy in this country will be.

“I have to be honest in saying this and I think it is very good because this is what we need. Our atmosphere is facing the 2024 election which is not too long before our eyes, and if all the elites of this nation can say, there is an atmosphere to welcome it without tension,” said Surya Paloh.

As for the candidate for the vice-presidency of the Coalition for Change for Unity, he claims to have given his choice to Anies. Above all, this figure can help Anies if he is elected president for the period 2024-2029. “It’s a shame that a vice president is not able to play a more optimal role to take care of the roles he can play. To further optimize to go outthe performance between the president and the vice president,” said Surya Paloh.

Paloh added, a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle is the prerogative of President Jokowi. Including when Jokowi no longer appointed the executives of his party to the post of Minister of Communication and Information Technology (Menkominfo). “Indeed, he used his prerogative and we are consistent in respecting it, because in fact it is true. It means the president can decide, want the morning, want the afternoon, want the afternoon, want to move forward, want to reshuffle, want to choose anyone, and that is the constitution, not making it up,” he said.

In fact, Jokowi revealed that he contacted him before the ministerial inauguration. He also had no problem with the reduction of Nasdem party seats in the Indonesian Onward cabinet and the appointment of Projo’s general chairman, Budi Arie Setiadi, as minister of communication and information technology. In addition to this, he also pointed out that the Nasdem party will oversee Jokowi’s government until the end of his term. His party has held to this pledge since Jokowi’s appointment in 2014.

President Jokowi is known for appointing Minister and Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology Budi Arie and Nezar Patria at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (17/7/2023). The Minister of Communication and Information was previously held by Johnny G Plate who was the secretary general of the Nasdem party. Jokowi also revealed the reason why he did not appoint a Nasdem party cadre to replace Johnny Plate who stumbled upon a corruption case.

According to him, the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers from non-political parties aims to accelerate the development of communication infrastructure in the country. “To work quickly,” Jokowi said.

PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said: reshuffle to increase government efficiency. “Redesign carried out with careful calculations to increase the efficiency of President Jokowi’s government. The task given by the president in appointing ministers is therefore very specific,” Hasto said.