Politics
Pak Jokowi asks who is Anies’ running mate
JAKARTA – Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh said he was invited by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to meet at the Palace on Monday (7/17/2023). According to him, during the meeting, Jokowi asked who would become the candidate for the vice-presidency (cawapres) of Anies Rasyid Baswedan.
“Pak Jokowi also asked who is this vice president, I said I don’t have think This is what I know about (the business of) Pak Anies,” Surya Paloh said at Nasdem Tower, Jakarta on Tuesday (7/18/2023).
The meeting can be considered good by Jokowi after a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle against his collaborators in the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia. The claimed good personal relationship with Jokowi made him accept the invitation. “The atmosphere of the meeting was very good, a friendly atmosphere. Yes, we are not talking about too formal things, maybe we can exchange more information,” said Surya Paloh.
Paloh said there was no tense atmosphere during his meeting with Jokowi, which lasted about an hour. Surya Paloh also pointed out that he was not positioning himself as an opponent during this meeting. “I said from the start, if the atmosphere is created in a non-tense way, they are not adversaries, they are friends. Who will benefit? This nation, all of us, miss thoughts like that,” said Surya Paloh.
“Our enemy is stupidity, poverty, injustice. To be frank, our enemy is hypocrisy. This (a political atmosphere that is not tense) is what we want to achieve in the future, this is our common role,” added Surya Paloh.
He sees the meeting between him and Jokowi as a good thing before the 2024 elections. So that in the future there will be no more tension, stiffness and confusion among the national elite. This includes respecting everyone’s political choices that are part of democracy. The more all parties understand this, the better the development of democracy in this country will be.
“I have to be honest in saying this and I think it is very good because this is what we need. Our atmosphere is facing the 2024 election which is not too long before our eyes, and if all the elites of this nation can say, there is an atmosphere to welcome it without tension,” said Surya Paloh.
As for the candidate for the vice-presidency of the Coalition for Change for Unity, he claims to have given his choice to Anies. Above all, this figure can help Anies if he is elected president for the period 2024-2029. “It’s a shame that a vice president is not able to play a more optimal role to take care of the roles he can play. To further optimize to go outthe performance between the president and the vice president,” said Surya Paloh.
Paloh added, a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle is the prerogative of President Jokowi. Including when Jokowi no longer appointed the executives of his party to the post of Minister of Communication and Information Technology (Menkominfo). “Indeed, he used his prerogative and we are consistent in respecting it, because in fact it is true. It means the president can decide, want the morning, want the afternoon, want the afternoon, want to move forward, want to reshuffle, want to choose anyone, and that is the constitution, not making it up,” he said.
In fact, Jokowi revealed that he contacted him before the ministerial inauguration. He also had no problem with the reduction of Nasdem party seats in the Indonesian Onward cabinet and the appointment of Projo’s general chairman, Budi Arie Setiadi, as minister of communication and information technology. In addition to this, he also pointed out that the Nasdem party will oversee Jokowi’s government until the end of his term. His party has held to this pledge since Jokowi’s appointment in 2014.
President Jokowi is known for appointing Minister and Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology Budi Arie and Nezar Patria at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (17/7/2023). The Minister of Communication and Information was previously held by Johnny G Plate who was the secretary general of the Nasdem party. Jokowi also revealed the reason why he did not appoint a Nasdem party cadre to replace Johnny Plate who stumbled upon a corruption case.
According to him, the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers from non-political parties aims to accelerate the development of communication infrastructure in the country. “To work quickly,” Jokowi said.
PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said: reshuffle to increase government efficiency. “Redesign carried out with careful calculations to increase the efficiency of President Jokowi’s government. The task given by the president in appointing ministers is therefore very specific,” Hasto said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republika.id/posts/43304/paloh-pak-jokowi-tanya-siapa-cawapres-anies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pak Jokowi asks who is Anies’ running mate
- Ronald Reagan was president of SAG the last time writers and actors had a double strike
- Pacific engagement, climate action and aviation links top agenda for visit to New Zealand
- “Execute 1.4 billion people with an iron fist”
- US retail sales increase moderately; the economy is making great strides
- Extended Evening Hours Return to Hollywood Studios Fall 2023
- Pennsylvania dog Tucker rewarded with tennis balls, steak after spotting escaped fugitive Michael Burham
- 33 Can’t-Miss Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
- Whos Who Legal recognizes six Gibson Dunn Partners in its 2023 Energy Guide
- EU lawmakers undermine Turkey’s hopes of reopening membership talks
- Rajesh Khanna’s best friend recalls actor’s last day: ‘Akshay Kumar and I were at his feet, Dimple Kapadia was near his daughters’
- AI-powered sex robots will look ‘alive’ and eliminate the need for partners, ex-Google exec says