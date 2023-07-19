What is a target letter? 3 things to know about how the Justice Department notifies suspects, like Donald Trump, before possible charges





Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on July 18, 2023 that he had received a letter from the Department of Justice informing him that he was a TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation, Trump wrote on the platform.

He also wrote that the letter said he had 4 very short days to appear before the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and an indictment.

This is the second letter from the Justice Department that Trump has reportedly received in recent months. The first preceded the department accusing Trump in June 2023 of mishandling classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements.

The Department of Justice is investigating Trump for his alleged involvement in orchestrating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol Building.

Targeted letters are often used to be fair to someone who may be accused of a crime. Criminal law scholar Gabriel J. Chin explains three key things to know about these letters.

An image of Donald Trump is displayed during a meeting of the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images 1. Target letters are warnings

The general practice of the Department of Justice is to warn persons under investigation for complex crimes that they are about to be charged with crimes. This is done through official correspondence known as a target letter.

There are two types of target letters:

The first is a document issued by federal prosecutors to a person who has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury as a witness and who is likely to be charged with a crime related to that testimony. The second is issued when a person has not been called as a witness but is nevertheless likely to be indicted by a grand jury. In such cases, the policy of the Department of Justice is to notify the person of an impending indictment.

It’s unclear what type of letter Trump received, but it’s reasonable to assume it was the latter.

The grand jury called by special prosecutor Jack Smith is not known to have subpoenaed Trump to appear in this investigation into the attack on the Capitol. It is unlikely that the Justice Department has subpoenaed Trump to testify, given that he is unlikely to waive his privilege against self-incrimination.

Targeted letters also give the potential defendant the ability to decide how to respond. If the target does not have legal advice, the letter makes it clear to them that they should get a lawyer. Since the targeted letters arrive before a person is charged with a crime, the person would normally not have a constitutional right to be appointed as a lawyer at that time.

2. Targeted letters can help the prosecution

Targeted letters can serve the interests of prosecutions. They can help ensure that any testimony given to the grand jury will later be admissible or can be used in court.

The Supreme Court has never expressly decided whether grand jury witnesses are entitled to Miranda warnings, which means a person must be told their right to remain silent or consult with an attorney before speaking or while testifying. However, since at least the 1950s, lower courts have indicated that the best practice is to warn witnesses and targets that testifying before a grand jury creates legal risks.

Prosecutors want to avoid unnecessary litigation, as well as the appearance that they may be taking advantage of witnesses. Thus, the Department of Justice uses the targeted letters as an opportunity to inform witnesses that they have the right to obtain counsel, to refuse to answer incriminating questions, and that any testimony can then be used against them.

Rioters stand outside the U.S. Capitol following a rally with then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Samuel Corum/Getty Images 3. Target letters can be helpful, but aren’t necessary

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Constitution does not require that a person properly warned of their privilege against self-incrimination also be told that they are the target of the grand juries’ investigation. But Justice Department policy requires that target letters be issued in any case a target is subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury.

The Justice Department decided to give Trump this additional warning anyway. Notifying an individual that he is a target can encourage cooperation and promote the appearance of fairness.

