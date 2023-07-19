Johnson & Johnson must pay $18.8 million to man who got cancer over baby powder

By Reuters: Johnson & Johnson’s must pay $18.8 million to a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to its baby powder, a jury ruled on Tuesday, a setback for the company as it seeks to settle thousands of similar cases involving its talc products in U.S. bankruptcy court.

The jury found in favor of Emory Hernandez Valadez, who sued J&J in California state court in Oakland last year, seeking damages. Hernandez, 24, said he developed mesothelioma, a deadly cancer, in the tissues around his heart from heavy exposure to the company’s talc since childhood. The six-week trial was the first on talc that New Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J has faced in nearly two years.

The jury found that Hernandez was entitled to damages to compensate him for his medical expenses and pain and suffering, but declined to award punitive damages to the company. Hernandez won’t be able to get the judgment back for the foreseeable future, thanks to a bankruptcy court order freezing most of J&J’s talc litigation.

J&J’s vice president of litigation, Erik Haas, said in a statement that the company would appeal the verdict, calling it “irreconcilable with decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming that Johnson’s baby powder is safe, contains no asbestos and does not cause cancer.”

A lawyer for Hernandez could not immediately be reached for comment.

In closing arguments before the jury on July 10, J&J’s attorneys said there was no evidence linking Hernandez’s type of mesolthelioma to asbestos or proving that Hernandez had ever been exposed to contaminated talc. Hernandez’s attorneys in closing arguments accused J&J of a “despicable” cover-up of asbestos contamination for decades.

Hernandez testified in June, telling jurors he would have avoided J&J’s talc had he been warned it contained asbestos, as his lawsuit claims. Jurors heard from Hernandez’s mother, Anna Camacho, who said she used large amounts of J&J’s baby powder on her son when he was a baby and during his childhood. She cried as she described Hernandez’s disease.

Tens of thousands of plaintiffs have filed lawsuits alleging that J&J’s baby powder and other talc products sometimes contain asbestos and cause ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. J&J said its talc products are safe and contain no asbestos, which has been linked to mesothelioma.

J&J subsidiary LTL Management filed for bankruptcy in April in Trenton, New Jersey, offering to pay $8.9 billion to settle more than 38,000 lawsuits and prevent new cases from arising. It was the company’s second attempt to resolve talc’s bankruptcy claims, after a federal appeals court rejected an earlier bid.

Most of the litigation was halted during the bankruptcy proceedings, but U.S. Chief Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan, who oversees LTL Chapter 11, let Hernandez’s trial continue because he is expected to live only a short time.

Hernandez’s form of mesothelioma is extremely rare, making his case different from the vast majority pending against J&J.

The asbestos plaintiffs are seeking to have LTL’s latest bankruptcy filing dismissed. They argued that the filing was filed in bad faith to protect the company from litigation.

J&J and LTL argued that bankruptcy offers settlement payments to plaintiffs more fairly, efficiently, and equitably than trial courts, which they likened to a “lottery” in which some litigants get big rewards and others get nothing.

J&J said in bankruptcy court filings that the costs of its talc-related verdicts, settlements and legal fees reached about $4.5 billion.

