PM Modi denounces opposition conclave of corrupt, says NDA contribution coalition





HOURS AFTER calling Opposition meeting in Bangalore a conclave of the corrupt whose mantra is of, by and for the familyPrime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of 38 NDA allies in the capital on Tuesday that a coalition based on power coercion, corruption and dynastic politics is harmful to the country.

Seeking to pit the NDA against the opposition alliance, he said that while the NDA is a coalition of contributions and strength, the latter is an alliance of constraints, where the glue that binds them together is a compromise with principles and values.

When an alliance is formed due to coercion of power, with the intention of corruption, based on dynastic politics, keeping casteism and regionalism in mind, then such alliance is very detrimental to the country, he said.

He said the opposition coalition was built on negativity and contradictions. Although India has a long tradition of coalitions, those formed with negativity have never succeeded, he said. He said that in the 1990s, Congress used alliances to bring about instability and bring down governments. The NDA was not formed against anyone or to remove anyone from power, but to bring stability to the country, he said. Recalling that the meeting of 38 parties was taking place on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the NDA, Modi said that these parties have come together to create a new India, adding that the NDA stands for New India, Development and People’s Aspirations. Among these are smaller parties, some of which do not have elected representatives in state assemblies. Modi sought to assure them that the BJP would work with them as an equal partner. He said the parties represent regional aspirations. It’s a beautiful rainbow… No party is big or small in the NDA. The BJP won a majority in 2014 and 2019, but the NDA formed the government, he said. He said what differentiates the NDA from the opposition is that its intention is pure, the policies are clear and the decisions are strong. The NDA is committed to the people of India and its ideology is nation first, nation security first, progress first and people empowerment first, he said. He said that the NDA, even when in opposition, was playing a constructive role. He exposed scams, but never insulted the mandate of the people, nor took foreign aid to bring instability in the country, nor created obstacles to development. However, he said, some opposition governments have not rolled out NDA programs in their states. I can tell you with confidence that the NDA will return to power in 2024 because people know its chemistry and history, he said. Also ahead of the meeting, he tweeted that the NDA was a proven alliance that seeks to advance national progress and meet regional aspirations. Assuring that he would leave nothing to chance in his efforts, and that every particle of my body, every moment of my time, is dedicated to the country, Modi told his allies: You know the mood of the nation is in favor of the NDA. World powers also believe that the people’s mandate is for our alliance… Usually foreign countries wait for election results to make deals or efforts to improve ties… But India’s case is different. Although they know we are heading for elections, they are inviting NDA representatives and honoring India because they know the people have decided to bring the NDA back to power, the Prime Minister said. He claimed that the NDA, which got 38% of the votes in 2014 and 45% in 2019, would get more than 50% of the votes in 2024. Your efforts will not be in vain, he said. With Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial) present at the meeting, Modi called them true heirs to Balasaheb Thackeray and Parkash Singh Badal respectively, the BJP’s oldest allies. Modi also spoke at length on how NDA policies have brought social justice and included women as participants in economic development. He said his government had risen above party differences to award the late President and former Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee the Bharat Ratna, and honored Mulayam Singh, Tarun Gogoi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Baig and many other non-NDA leaders with Padma awards. Modi also said India’s economy fell from 10th in the world to fifth during the NDA’s rule and would rank third during the alliance’s third term. While there, Modi was welcomed by BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, among others. He hugged LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, who is locked in a fight with his uncle and labor minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. In a resolution adopted by voice vote later, the parties pledged to emerge victorious from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of… Modi… with a broader mandate, propelled by massive public support and blessings. They also trusted his leadership to achieve a larger term in 2024. While praising the Modi government’s pro-poor initiatives, the resolution hit the opposition hard. Rejecting and denying the lies, rumors and groundless allegations of opposition parties, the country trusts the leadership of the NDA coalition. The opposition faces a crisis of identity and relevance. Today the opposition is confused and bewildered, she says The NDA rally included AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Shinde), NPP (National People’s Party, Meghalaya), NDPP (National Democratic Progressive Party, Nagaland), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janata Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students’ Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), Tamil Maanila Congress, Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra. Kazhagam (IMKMK) of Tamil Nadu, IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo People’s Party), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Nishad Party, UPPL (United People’s Liberal Party, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress, Puducher ry), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), Jana Sena (Pawan Kalyan), NCP (Ajit Pawar Group), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha), RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), VIP (Vikasheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni) and SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar ), among others. It is learned that the Prime Minister held a separate meeting with NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel later, at which Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present. Earlier today, as he virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair, Modi said people were saying the opposition meeting in Bengaluru was a conclave of the corrupt whose mantra was of, by and for the family. People say that this rally is to promote ‘bhrashtachar’ (corruption),” he said. “People have decided to bring our government back to power in 2024,” he said. “They (the opposition parties) don’t care about the development of the children of the poor in the country. Their joint minimum program is to increase corruption for their family. It is their only ideology and their only program… Democracy means “of the people, by the people, for the people”. But these dynastic feasts have the mantra “of the family, by the family, for the family”. For them, their family comes first and the nation is nothing,” he said. With PTI inputs

