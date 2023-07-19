Chinese President Xi Jinping recently expressed concern over the potential collapse of the Communist Party of China (CCP) as an estimated 415 million people worldwide renounce their affiliation with the CCP, including its regiments, teams and other associated organizations.

As reported by YEARS quoting Timetables of Greek citiesthese massive resignations have been reported since July 1 this year.

According to the report, the reaction of people around the world surprised CCP authorities with Xi Jinping at the recent SCO summit declaring that he opposes any country’s instigation of “color revolutions” and “interference in internal affairs” for any reason, according to the report.

The Greek City Times reported that at the SCO summit, Xi said SCO member states said they should beware of “external forces” creating a scenario for the new Cold War and creating confrontation camps. He has repeatedly issued warnings about the collapse of the CCP, which if left unaddressed seems inevitable.

According to a report by Timetables of Greek cities, in 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech to a training class of young cadres, which has now been published as an article in the Chinese Communist Party newspaper, “In Search of Truth”. In his speech, Xi Jinping expressed concern about the potential collapse of the CCP.

Xi Jinping stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of Marxism and communism in the context of Chinese characteristics. He warned that deviating from these beliefs could lead to disintegration similar to that seen in the case of the Soviet Union.

The CCP is reportedly concerned about the possibility of suffering a fate similar to that of the Soviet Union, which experienced dissolution following a large wave of people leaving the party. The CCP is increasingly worried due to a combination of China’s worsening internal and external problems, as well as its growing competition with the international community. China faces various challenges both economically and socially.

According to a report by the Greek City Times, the policies implemented by the CCP authorities are increasingly subject to disapproval and criticism in China and other countries.

In response to growing challenges to its power dynamics, the CCP has adopted more authoritarian measures, including cracking down on Chinese oligarchs, limiting individual liberties and liberties, censoring online criticism, and consolidating power in the hands of President Xi.

According to a report by the Greek City Times, despite the CCP’s efforts to suppress dissent, signs of discontent persist, shown by millions around the world leaving the party to voice their disapproval of its tactics of suppressing free speech and individual liberties.

This development has raised concerns among CCP leaders, prompting President Xi to openly acknowledge the party’s potential demise due to the mass exodus. Xi urged people to stick with the party for the sake of ideological alignment.

(With ANI entries)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 19, 2023, 06:56 IST