Kissinger pays surprise visit to China and meets with Defense Minister





Henry A. Kissinger, the 100-year-old former Secretary of State who pushed the United States to take a more conciliatory approach to China, made a surprise visit to Beijing, meeting with China’s defense minister. The previously unannounced trip by Mr. Kissinger, who more than 50 years ago helped pave the way for diplomatic relations between the United States and China under the administration of President Richard M. Nixons, coincided with a series of visits by US officials currently serving in China, in an attempt to stabilize US-China relations. On Tuesday, the day Mr Kissinger met with the Defense Minister, President Bidens’ climate change envoy John Kerry was also meeting with officials in the Chinese capital. But while other U.S. officials have been met with varying levels of coldness or rebuke from Chinese officials or state media, reflecting geopolitical tensions, the description of ministries of defense of the meeting with Mr. Kissinger was warmer.

The fact that Mr. Kissinger engaged with Defense Minister Li Shangfu was remarkable: Last month, China rejected a request by Mr. Li to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III at a forum in Singapore. (China blamed the refusal of US sanctions on Mr. Li.) A State Department spokesperson told reporters at a regular briefing on Tuesday that the Biden administration was aware that Mr. Kissinger was planning to visit China. But spokesman Matthew Miller said Mr Kissinger was there of his own free will and was not acting on behalf of the US government. Still, Miller noted that Kissinger had briefed U.S. officials about his interactions with Chinese officials in the past, and that similar conversations could take place after that trip. During the meeting with Kissinger, Defense Minister Li said he hopes the United States will work with China to promote the healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries and the two militaries, according to the statement from the defense ministries. Kissinger also called on the two militaries to strengthen communication, the statement said.

During a visit to Beijing by current Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken last month, the first in a recent series of visits, Chinese officials again rejected a request to reopen direct military-to-military communication channels. Shortly after Mr. Blinkens’ visit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also visited Beijing. Speaking to Kissinger, Li also criticized some people in the United States for not meeting China halfway, noting that the atmosphere of friendly communication has been destroyed. Mr Kissinger, the Defense Ministry said, said he was here as a friend of China and the two countries should eliminate misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and avoid confrontation. It was not immediately clear how long Mr. Kissinger would stay in Beijing or whether he would meet with other officials, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Mr. Xi and Mr. Kissinger met in Beijing in 2019, when Mr. Xi told Mr. Kissinger that he hoped he would enjoy many more healthy years and continue to be a promoter and contributor to China-U.S. relations, according to XinhuaChina’s state news agency. Chinese state media has long showered Kissinger with praise, particularly for bucking more aggressive stances toward Beijing taken by recent US presidential administrations. In a may articleon Mr. Kissinger’s 100th birthday, the Global Times, a tabloid run by a nationalist party, said Mr. Kissinger was legendary and still keeps his great wits about US-China relations by explicitly warning Washington against a confrontational relationship.

