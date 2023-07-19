Behind the Joko Widodo-Surya Paloh meeting





The meeting between NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh and President Joko Widodo melted the political atmosphere ahead of the 2024 elections. Naturally, as friends and as political partners, the two haven’t met for a relatively long time. The news that NasDem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh was invited to the State Palace by President Joko Widodo on Monday afternoon July 17, 2023. Sure enough, the meeting of the two friends, who were rumored to have broken up, was held at 5:20 p.m. WIB at the State Palace in Jakarta. The meeting lasted about an hour. At the NasDem Tower, Jakarta Surya Paloh explained the content of her meeting with President Joko Widodo. The general chairman of the NasDem party, described the situation of the meeting at the presidential palace as a meeting full of a sense of kinship. Surya Paloh felt that such a meeting should be held among all the elites of the nation to welcome the political year. This meeting took place after President Joko Widodo carried out a cabinet reshuffle. The president named Budi Arie Setiadi minister of communication and informatics and named five vice-ministers and two members of Wantimpres. Previously, the post of Minister of Communication and Information Technology was held by Johnny G Plate who is an executive of the NasDem party. In response to this, Surya Paloh reiterated that there would be no problem if the NasDem Party’s ministerial quota in Volume II of Indonesia’s Maju Cabinet was reduced. NasDem Party General Secretary Hermawi Taslim explained that the meeting between NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh and President Joko Widodo was a meeting of two statesmen and showed political maturity. On the NasDem party’s support for the government of President Joko Widodo, Hermawi pointed out that the NasDem will support him until the end of the government period.

(sot hermawi taslim/ general secretary of the Nasdem party) 3 The meeting between NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh and President Joko Widodo came a day after the NasDem party held a call for change in Gelora Bung Karno. Hundreds of thousands of NasDem party cadres across Indonesia have flocked to the Senayan area of ​​Jakarta. They come from various parts of Indonesia. At the event, NasDem party presidential candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan delivered a speech urging the entire community to fight for the movement for change across Indonesia. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo was not invited, as this event was an internal party consolidation. During a meeting with NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh, President Jokowi asked the vice-presidential candidate of the Coalition for Change for Unity, who would accompany Anies Baswedan in the presidential election of 2024. However, Surya Paloh admitted that he does not know the figure of the vice-presidential candidate of Anies. The meeting between NasDem Chairman Surya Paloh and President Joko Widodo more or less succeeded in easing political tensions ahead of the 2024 elections. The meeting was also a good lesson for Indonesia’s political maturity.

(Mr Gaddafi)

