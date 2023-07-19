Saudi Arabia signs deal for Turkish drones during Erdogan’s visit – Reuters





RIYADH: A Turkish company will supply drones to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh announced on Tuesday following a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which aims to attract foreign investment. Several contracts, including the drone deal with private company Baykar, were signed on Monday during a meeting between Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Red Sea port of Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of the drone maker co-led by one of Erdogan’s sons-in-law, in a tweet called the deal the biggest defense and aviation export deal in the history of the Turkish Republic. The value of the transaction has not been made public. Drones developed by the Baykar company have been used in Azerbaijan, Libya and Ukraine Erdogan, who in May’s elections won another five-year term, was in Saudi Arabia to launch a Gulf tour aimed at rallying support for Turkey’s faltering economy. After attending a Saudi-Turkish business forum in Jeddah on Monday, Erdogan and Prince Mohammed discussed prospects for joint cooperation during their meeting, SPA reported. The two leaders signed cooperation agreements in the areas of energy, direct investment, defense and media, according to the report. He added that Saudi officials had also signed two contracts with the Turkish company Baykar. Drones developed by Baykar have been used in Azerbaijan, Libya and Ukraine. Saudi Arabia will acquire drones in a bid to improve the readiness of the kingdom’s armed forces and boost its defense and manufacturing capabilities, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday. He did not specify what type of drone the kingdom is looking to procure. An Arab diplomat in Riyadh, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the press, said it was the Baykars TB2 model. Posted in Dawn, July 19, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1765583/s-arabia-signs-deal-for-turkish-drones-during-erdogan-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos