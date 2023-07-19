Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump’s request to quash grand jury report





Facing a possible indictment in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, former President Donald Trump has asked the state’s highest court to intervene on his behalf. On Monday, the court unanimously declined to do so.

Last week, Trump’s legal team filed a petition in the Georgia Supreme Court against Fulton County Attorney Fani Willis and Atlanta Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. The filing sought to disqualify Willis from any involvement in the ongoing case against Trump.

In February 2021, Willis opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s conduct after the 2020 election, specifically his January 2, 2021 phone call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he was recorded pressuring Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” to win Trump’s statehood. The following year, Willis appointed a special grand jury with the power to issue subpoenas, expanding its investigation to include any attempts to “disrupt the legal administration of the 2020 election” in Georgia. McBurney is the Superior Court judge overseeing grand jury proceedings.

The grand jury interviewed about 75 witnesses before concluding in January. Although his report has not been fully released, the available evidence points to bad news for Trump: Willis recently signaled that the indictments could be dropped in August.

In the July 13 filing, Trump asked the court to compel McBurney to “vacate” the grand jury report, “prohibit its use in regular grand jury proceedings” and “prohibit the use of any evidence obtained” in the process “in any subsequent proceedings.” He also asked the court to bar Willis from further involvement in the Trump case.

On Monday, less than a week after Trump filed the lawsuit, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously against him. In an unsigned five-page decision, the court declined to rule on the merits of many of Trump’s arguments, instead saying his filing was inappropriate. Instead of going to superior court and “calling[ing] of any unfavorable ruling,” the justices wrote, Trump was jumping ahead and asking the higher court “to step in and allow him to circumvent the due court process.

Trump’s filing cited a litany of complaints, ranging from asserting that the law authorizing special grand juries was too “vague” and, therefore, “facefully unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment” and the Georgia Constitution, to alleging that Willis has an “impermissible and real conflict of interest.” (Last year, Willis hosted a fundraiser for a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor after previously naming the candidate’s Republican opponent, Sen. Burt Jones, a “target” of his investigation. McBurney prohibited the grand jury from targeting Jones or issuing subpoenas to him, though he declined to do the same for any other targets of the investigation.)

The filing even complains that the process moved too quickly, observing that “criminal processes, especially in Georgia, can be extremely slow”, and for this case to move so quickly is “grossly unrealistic”.

Much of Trump’s complaint also hinges on the novelty of the situation. “That this case is extraordinary almost goes without saying,” he says. “No prosecutor, state or federal, has ever charged a former president for conduct while in office.” In this regard, Trump is right: it is indeed novel and unprecedented for a former president to be indicted. But that does not in itself mean that an indictment is unjustified. The publicly available evidence of a defeated incumbent relying on a state official to “find” enough votes to allow him to carry that state is also new and unprecedented.

As Eric Boehm wrote in the July 2023 issue of Reason, the Georgia case “could be important in setting clear standards for how much pressure future presidents can exert on state and local election officials.”

The Georgia case is just one of many cases across the country that pose serious legal risk to Trump. In April, the former president was indicted in Manhattan for paying secret money in 2016 to porn actress Stormy Daniels. And a federal grand jury in Washington, DC is examining whether Trump, in his actions after the 2020 election, may have committed federal crimes.

