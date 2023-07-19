The recommendations of the APHA international conference will be delivered to President Joko Widodo

SUARAKARYA.ID: The Traditional Law Teaching Association (APHA) will hold an APHA International Conference, at the Nusantara Hall of the Indonesian MPR, Jakarta, from August 7-8, 2023.

The activities of the APHA International Conference are considered very important for the continued recognition and protection of indigenous and tribal peoples. Later, it will produce recommendations that will be submitted to President Joko Widodo.

The APH International Conference event was organized in collaboration between the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) and the Traditional Law Education Association (APHA), Pancasila University, Trisakti University, National University and Borobudur University.

The Chairman of the International Conference Committee of the Traditional Law Teaching Association (APHA), Dr. Kunthi Tridewiyanti SH MA, in Jakarta, said on Tuesday (17/7/2023) that the theme of the International Conference is “Recognition and Protection of Indigenous Peoples at the National and International Levels” with the background of the existence of Indigenous Peoples (MHA) in Indonesia, as well as in various parts of the world with all its dynamics and challenges.

This continues to encourage the international community to produce various frameworks and standards to strengthen the protection and recognition of MHA. Because, it is undeniable that the design and regulation of MHA, within the framework of international law, continues to experience development dynamics.

This forces countries to make adjustments in their national legislation, including in Indonesia.

Although many studies on indigenous peoples have been prepared, their implementation, recognition and legal protection both at home and abroad have not been fully realized.

In Indonesia, for example, there is so far no specific and comprehensive legal instrument on indigenous peoples. This can provide clear indications on its recognition and protection.

Thus, there is still a debate that has implications for the recognition and implementation of legal protection for indigenous and tribal peoples. Several international legal instruments have also granted recognition, such as the International Labor Organization Convention No. 169 and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Amendments to the Constitution of 1945 confirmed the existence of common law communities, but their recognition and enforcement still require administrative requirements that may hamper the MHA.

The recognition and protection of the existence of indigenous peoples in Article 18 B paragraph 2 and Article 28 I paragraph 3 of the 1945 Constitution emphasizes that the state recognizes and respects customary law community units with their traditional rights as long as they are still alive and in accordance with the principles of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.

This shows that the Republic of Indonesia respects the existence of customary law communities in all aspects, including governance and law in the customary law system, economic and environmental rights of customary law communities, customary rights, natural resource rights, etc.

One of the efforts to recognize and protect the existence of the rights of indigenous peoples. Thus, there must be special regulations to link indigenous peoples to the state.

So that the development, respect and protection of indigenous peoples are ensured by the State with clear, complete and relevant regulations. As the protection of indigenous peoples’ sovereignty, in achieving social justice for all Indonesian people.

Since 2002, the Indigenous Peoples Bill, which was later replaced by the Indigenous Peoples Bill, has been proposed and seized by the Legislative Body (BALEG) since 2020.

However, so far this has always been an obstacle. The main obstacle is the tussle of political interests towards the Indigenous Peoples Bill, both at the executive and legislative levels.

Considering the above, APHA should discuss the leadership and existence of indigenous peoples and the implementation of customary law in various aspects.

The results of this study will be recommended to the MPR, so that the MPR, as the highest legal institution owned by the state, can become the people’s role with the government, in the formulation of new national development policies.

This international conference has invited speakers who have expertise in customary law, both inside and outside the country, for comparison to provide guidance. To be able to immediately carry out the Indigenous Peoples Bill to be legalized into law.

“The planned resource persons are MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo, DPR RI Commission III Deputy Chairman Ahmad Sahroni, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD.

On the other hand, the Chairman of the Indonesian Association for Traditional Law Education (APHA), Dr. Laksanto Utomo said that the recommendation of the International Conference of the Association for Traditional Law Education (APHA) will be submitted to President Joko Widodo.

This is how at the end of the service of President Joko Widodo, he looks back, the indigenous peoples who have been supported for a long time, and the indigenous peoples are only looked at during the general elections and the presidential election.

“It is hoped that after the recommendation of the International Conference on Traditional Law Teaching Association (APHA), there will be a government decision that is firm and in favor of the people,” he said. ***