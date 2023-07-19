Sadiq Khan’s green car scheme offers lifeline in London for Tories

London Mayor Sadiq Khans car emissions splitting scheme appears to be a deciding factor in a crucial London by-election in Boris Johnson’s former seat this week.

Contentious since its inception four years ago, the expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) across the city has drawn a lot of criticism lately. The irony now is that Mr Johnson first proposed the scheme when he was mayor before 2016, but expanded by his Labor successor. The ultimate beneficiary could be Mr Johnson’s successor, Rishi Sunak.

Drivers in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, along with a group of other areas outside London, are now facing the introduction of charging in August. Drivers pay $12.50 ($16.30) per day if their vehicle is classified as highly polluting. The charges would mean a motorist could have to pay up to 4,560 ($5,969) a year to drive on the capital’s roads. The changes to Ulez will affect up to 700,000 drivers, according to the analysis.

“Ulez is organized crime”

Steve Tuckwell, the Tory candidate in the by-election, called Mr Khan a highway robber over the tax, which is to be extended to cover all 32 London boroughs.

His Labor opponent Danny Beales says now is not the right time to expand Ulez, during a cost of living crisis. He has sought to distance himself from Mr Khan as he steps up his campaign. The Mayor of London was not spotted in the constituency campaigning for Mr Beales.

The poll in the west London seat is one of three by-elections for the Conservatives and comes two months after the party lost more than 1,000 council seats in local elections.

If the Tories lose Mr Johnson’s former seat, along with Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire and Somerton and Frome in Somerset, it will look grim for Prime Minister Mr Sunak. A triple defeat would make him the first prime minister since Harold Wilson in 1968 to lose three seats in a by-election on the same day.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is pushing ahead with his plan to expand Ulez, despite protests. AFP

The Tories are betting on Ulez to get them across the line at Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Mr Tuckwell doubled down on his policy in a bid to shore up support ahead of Thursday’s poll. He said Ulez’s expansion would devastate local businesses and hit families hard. He urged voters to use their votes to send Sadiq Khan the strongest possible message that we don’t want Ulez.

Mr Beales, meanwhile, has been accused of flip-flopping on the issue, having initially backed Ulez only to voice his opposition during an election campaign.

Mr Johnson won the seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the 2019 general election with a majority of 7,210.

After his resignation as an MP last month, The National visited the area and heard mixed opinions from voters.

The Tories trail Labor in the polls and have been behind for months.

Sunak admitted that this week’s by-elections will be difficult.

Mid-term by-elections for incumbent governments are always difficult, I don’t expect them to be any different from that, he told ITV on Monday.

But I believe passionately that my priorities are the priorities of the country.

While Mr Khan touts Ulez as a crucial tool in the fight against London’s toxic air, critics see it as Labor mayors’ war on motorists.

Transport for London argued there is an urgent mandate to treat contaminated air in capital cities amid the climate crisis and said the Ulez expansion was needed.

The aim of charging drivers to use their car in London is not to force them to swap diesel and petrol engines for green alternatives, but to consider using public transport.

TfL aims to usher in a new reality for Londoners in which eight out of 10 journeys are made on foot, by bike or by bus, train or tube. The transport body says switching to eco-friendly cars would only solve part of the pollution problem, but would still leave the city’s roads congested.

Christina Calderato, director of strategy and policy at TfL, said people living in central London, where Ulez was introduced in 2019, are now breathing cleaner air thanks to politics.

So we know these programs work and that’s why we’re putting forward these proposals, she said.

Statistics show that air pollution concentrations are worse in inner parts of London than in outer areas, she said, but added that deaths associated with poor air quality were higher in the latter.

This proportion is higher because you have a higher vulnerable population, especially older people, living in the outskirts of London, she said. So we also need to take action in the outskirts of London.

Despite the criticism, Ms Calderato said City Hall bosses have their eyes set on the price of air quality benefits.

Updated: July 19, 2023, 5:00 a.m.