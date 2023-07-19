Congress used alliances in 1990s to sow instability: PM Modi at NDA meeting | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress-led opposition parties on Tuesday, saying India has a long tradition of coalitions, but those formed with negativity have never succeeded. Addressing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance meeting, Prime Minister Modi said Congress used coalitions in the 1990s to destabilize the country by forming governments and then toppling them. On the other hand, he said, the NDA was formed to bring stability and not to overthrow a government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Congress used alliances in the 90s to sow instability in the country. Congress formed governments and also destroyed them. Meanwhile, in 1998, the NDA was formed. Why was the NDA formed? To seize power? The NDA was not formed to oust a government from power but to bring stability to the country,” Modi said. Even when we were in opposition, we always did positive politics. In opposition, we took out the scams of the governments of the day but never insulted the mandate of the people. We have never taken the aid of foreign powers against the governments in power. We have never created obstacles in development programs for the country, he added. Prime Minister Modi has asserted that the NDA is not a coercion coalition but symbolizes contribution. Hamare liye gathbandhan majboori nahi majbooti ka madhyam hai. The NDA is not the symbol of coalition and coercion, but the symbol of coalition and contribution. In NDA, no part is big or small. We are all marching towards the same goal together, he said. He said the NDA had just completed 25 years – a period of accelerating the country’s progress and realizing regional aspirations. “NDA is a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations… Thus, the development of the nation through the development of states… At a time when we are working for a developed India, NDA is taking the lead in showing the spirit of ‘sabka prieas’,” he said. Thirty-eight parties are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and when their leaders arrived at the scene earlier, they were greeted with bouquets of flowers and stoles amid dhol beats. Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Shiv Sena Leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani leader Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi. On the spot, the Prime Minister greeted and met the leaders of the NDA. Modi hugged LJP leader (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan after the latter greeted him and touched his feet. During a group photo session, NCP rebel leader Ajit Pawar, Shinde and Palaniswami stood in the front row with Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. They were also seated in the same row during the meeting. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

