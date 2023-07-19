Posts share edited image of Indonesian president visiting Muslim preacher in hospital





Copyright AFP 2017-2023. All rights reserved.

A doctored image has been shared in several posts that falsely claim it shows Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his wife visiting Muslim preacher Emha Ainun Nadjib in a hospital in July 2023. While it is true that the president visited the preacher in a hospital where he was being treated, the photo was actually an edited photo combining several old photos unrelated to the visit. A photo that appears to show Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo greeting Emha Ainun Nadjib – also known by his nickname Cak Nun – as First Lady Iriana looks on has been shared in This Facebook post on July 12, 2023. “The visit of Jokowi and the first lady to see Cak Nun sick was a very good lesson,” read part of the Indonesian caption of the post. “We knew that Cak Nun in his lectures often criticized Jokowi. He even gave him a hurtful label, but on the contrary, that’s how Jokowi repaid him. Jokowi came to visit Cak Nun.” A screenshot of the misinformation post (captured July 17, 2023) (Satya Adhi) Cak Nun — popular preacher and Muslim scholar — shakes controversy in January 2023 when he called Jokowi a “Pharaoh who controlled Indonesia” in his sermon (archived links here And here). he later apologized for remarks (archived link). The message circulated a few days after Jokowi visited Cak Nun at a hospital in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta, where the preacher was treaty for cerebral hemorrhage on July 9, 2023 (archived links here And here). Similar messages also appeared on Twitter here And hereand on TikTok here, here And here with over 157,000 likes. The image was also used in the thumbnails of YouTube videos discussing Jokowi’s visit here And here. However, the photo has been edited. doctored image A Google reverse image search revealed that the image in the misleading post was created with elements taken from three images: two photos of Jokowi visiting the late former Indonesian President BJ Habibie in a hospital on October 28, 2014 and a photo of Cak Nun from an unrelated event. Two of the pictures — here And here — were published by the local media Liputan 6 (archived links here And here). One of the photos shows Jokowi greeting Habibie, who was being treated at a military hospital in Jakarta, while the other shows Jokowi, First Lady Iriana and their daughter Kahiyang Ayu conversing with Habibie. Below are screenshots of the photos posted by Liputan 6: Screenshot of the first photo from the Liputan 6 report Screenshot of second photo from Liputan 6 report (Yenni KWOK) Both photos were also released by the state-owned company Between news agencies and local news site Merdeka.com end of October 2014 (archived links here And here). Online keyword searches found Cak Nun’s image matches This photo, published by local news portal Kumparan on February 3, 2020 (archived link). It was taken when he offered his condolences to the family of Islamic leader Salahuddin Wahid, who died a day earlier. Below is a screenshot of the Kumparan report: Kumparan report screenshot Other photos of Cak Nun on the same occasion were published by other local media here And here (archived links here And here). Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in the misleading post (top center), authentic photos from Jokowi’s hospital visit (right and bottom center), and Kumparan’s authentic Cak Nun photo (left): Comparison of screenshots of the photo in the misleading post (top center), authentic photos from Jokowi’s hospital visit (bottom right and center), and authentic photo of Cak Nun (left)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.33NU8V6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos