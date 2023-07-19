Politics
Canada should ease arms embargo on Turkey: security expert
OTTAWA-
A former high-ranking security expert has said Canada may ease its arms export restrictions against Turkey as the country strives to strengthen ties with its Western peers.
At last week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan struck a deal to back Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance after blocking the move for months.
During the summit, media quoting unnamed Turkish officials claimed that Canada had reopened arms embargo talks in response. The Canadian Press has not independently verified media reports.
“Anything we can do from our perspective to strengthen this government – because it’s such a crucial place in the region – is really, really important,” said Chris Kilford, former senior Canadian military attaché in Turkey.
Erdoan has also taken a tougher stance against Moscow in recent months, including handing over imprisoned Russian soldiers to Ukraine.
The Prime Minister’s Office does not deny reports that there was an agreement to open arms ban talks.
“Export controls for Turkey were imposed for important reasons,” wrote Mohammad Hussain, spokesman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“Canada remains committed to the principle that there should be no restrictions, barriers or sanctions on defense trade and investment between Allies.”
Global Affairs Canada would only say that the embargo currently remains in place. The Turkish Embassy in Ottawa said the ambassador is not available for an interview at this time.
“I had thought that the Canadian government, like some other governments in Europe, would lift our arms embargo against Turkey as part of an arrangement, to recognize or even encourage Turkey to take a tougher stance against Russia,” Kilford said.
Reports also say Turkish officials claimed the US agreed to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in exchange for a change of position on Sweden’s NATO membership, but the US national security adviser insisted the two were not related.
“President Biden has been clear and unequivocal for months that he supports the transfer of the F-16s to Turkey, that it’s in our national interest, it’s in NATO’s interest that Turkey get this capability,” Jake Sullivan said July 11 in Vilnius. “He didn’t put any caveats or conditions on that.”
The US Congress is currently reviewing the F-16 deal and there is no timetable for the transfer yet.
Canada suspended new export permits to Turkey in October 2019 after a military incursion into Syria, and temporarily downgraded these restrictions in April 2020 for six months.
In October 2020, Canada again suspended export permits due to “credible evidence that certain Canadian military goods and technology exported to Turkey” had been used in conflicts such as the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan claimed by Armenia.
Ottawa believes Azerbaijan used Turkish drones fitted with Canadian sensors, consistent with numerous media reports. He also has evidence that Turkish drones fitted with Canadian sensors could have been used in Libya and Syria.
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is particularly sensitive for Canada. The region is mostly populated by ethnic Armenians, but internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The Liberals announced their intention to open an embassy in Armenia and often did outreach to the Armenian diaspora in Canada.
In April, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly urged Azerbaijan to stop escalating the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, months after the country restricted access to the road that connects the region to Armenia and supplies essentials to the population.
Kilford said he expects Ottawa to lift its arms embargo with some stipulations around that dispute, possibly after Turkey follows through on its pledges to back Sweden’s NATO membership in a vote in October.
Such a move would help Canada’s relationship with a major ally, help pull Turkey out of a dire economic situation and set a new tone for Turkey’s new ambassador to Ottawa, who started last month. Yet dropping the embargo would still carry the risk of Canadian components appearing in drones outside of Turkey.
“You’ll never know where they might show up again, and it might be politically embarrassing. So we have to be very, very sensitive,” said Kilford, who is a fellow at the Center for International Politics and Advocacy at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.
Kilford noted that at the time of the 2019 embargo, Turkey was a top recipient of arms to Canada and the country uses foreign components as part of its burgeoning arms industry.
“It’s very tempting, if you’re a Canadian arms manufacturer, to want to have a piece of the action,” he said. “The problem is that the weaponry ends up in a lot of hot spots.”
Kilford said the arms embargo is one of the main irritants in Canada’s relationship with Turkey, with Ottawa prioritizing refugee claims from people fleeing political persecution, particularly supporters of the Gulen movement that Erdoan blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
Analysts generally describe Turkey as an illiberal democracy, with some of the most frequent arrests of journalists, press restrictions that favor election candidates and crackdowns on civil society.
When Trudeau posted a photo of his meeting with Erdoan on Twitter this week, there were dozens of comments about restrictions on freedom in Turkey.
Kilford argues that it is worth tackling as many diplomatic issues as possible because Turkey is still one of the most like-minded countries in a region full of autocrats and instability.
“Freedom House would say it’s not free, and I would agree with that – but there’s still democracy at work there,” Kilford said of Turkiye. “But make no mistake, the checks and balances are getting thinner day by day.”
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 18, 2023.
— With files by Sarah Ritchie
