APHR calls on Indonesia to defend human rights, democracy and climate action within ASEAN





JAKARTA, INDONESIA In a significant move towards addressing common issues in the ASEAN region, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) have urged Indonesia, the current ASEAN President, to lead efforts to improve human rights, strengthen democracy and enhance climate protection. The call comes amid growing concerns about the deteriorating human rights situation in the region, the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, growing intimidation of parliamentarians and human rights defenders, and escalating climate change threats facing ASEAN countries. APHR highlighted the crisis in Myanmar, where more than a million people have been displaced since the February 2021 military coup. They urged Indonesia to rally ASEAN countries and international partners to fight the current instability and take decisive steps for the restoration of peace, justice and democracy. The body also expressed serious concerns about the political climate in Cambodia, particularly regarding the July 2023 elections. It highlighted the escalating crackdown on the opposition, civil society activists and independent media, urging Indonesia to condemn these actions and advocate for an inclusive, free and fair electoral process. APHR called on ASEAN to develop a regional framework for the protection of human rights defenders and to strengthen the mandate of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights to provide urgent protection. Highlighting the continuing discrimination based on faith, particularly against the Rohingya community, APHR urged ASEAN to protect freedom of religion and belief. He proposed the creation of an ASEAN mechanism to set standards, fight abuse and protect those affected. On climate change, APHR stressed the need for urgent action, recognizing the vulnerability of ASEAN countries to the adverse effects of global warming, including sea level rise, extreme weather events and loss of biodiversity. He urged ASEAN to strengthen its commitments to the Paris Agreement and the transition to renewable energy. Finally, APHR recommended the inclusion of Timor-Leste as an ASEAN member state, building on Indonesia’s recent declaration of support for its membership. As ASEAN Chair, Indonesia’s role in implementing these suggestions will be closely watched by the regional and international community. It remains to be seen how these pressing issues will be addressed in future discussions and negotiations.

