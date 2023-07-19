How the Sunaks party aims to survive key elections

(Bloomberg) – As he left parliament last month, Boris Johnson went after what he called a protracted political assassination. But it is his embattled successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who remains most in play as the political fallout from the resignation of his predecessors plays out on Thursday.

Johnson’s shadow hangs over special elections for his former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in north-west London, and in Selby and Ainsty in northern England, where fellow countryman Tory Nigel Adams quit in solidarity after the former prime minister lied to parliament. Polls predict the two will turn to the rising opposition Labor Party.

A third vote in Somerton and Frome has similar characteristics to a by-election last year in another south-west England district, which swung to the Liberal Democrats as voters turned to Johnson’s scandal-ridden Conservatives in power.

Losing all three would be a major setback for Sunak as he tries to show he can reverse the Tory parties’ slump in the polls, which began under Johnson and has barely recovered from the turmoil of Liz Truss’ disastrous seven-week premiership. Although few expect another leadership change with a general election scheduled for January 2025, Sunak will find it much harder to manage his party if MPs lose hope of winning and resort to factional fighting.

Further elections are expected in two other conservative-held areas, creating the potential for an undesirable narrative to persist until Sunak’s fall. The Prime Minister’s approval ratings have fallen to their lowest level since taking office at 10 Downing Street in October, according to a YouGov poll published on Wednesday.

With the Tories trailing Labor by around 20 points in recent national surveys, a common strategy has emerged among ruling party candidates: to avoid mentioning Johnson, or Truss, or even the Conservative central government.

This dynamic is most extraordinary in Uxbridge, a relatively affluent area on the capital’s fringes, which has voted Conservative every time since 1966. Based on interviews on Uxbridge High Street, a repeat is far from a shoo-in.

I opted for Boris in 2019, but not this time, said pastoral worker Patrick Colbert. I had to sincerely apologize to everyone for this decision.

During an election campaign this month, Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell could barely bring himself to say Johnsons names a reluctance that drew mockery from some in attendance.

Defending a Conservative majority of about 7,000 voters, by far the smallest margin in Thursday’s contests, Tuckwell tried to turn the election into a referendum on a charging zone to reduce vehicle pollution known as the Ultra Low Emissions Zone. The project was actually started by Johnson when he was mayor of London, but its expansion is being pushed by his Labor successor Sadiq Khan.

Tuckwell’s strategy has proved tricky for Labor in Uxbridge, where a campaign centered on the disgraced former PM has had to transform since his resignation. Candidate Danny Beales backed out of wholehearted support for ULEZ and even avoided saying too much about Johnson.

Boris has always been a bit of a pot figure, Beales said in an interview. I think people generally want to draw a line under the situation.

Tory strategists now see Uxbridge as the party’s best chance of retaining a seat on Thursday, a view supported by the limited number of polls available.

In Somerton and Frome, the Liberal Democrats are expected to overturn a majority of 19,213 elected in 2019 won by David Warburton, who resigned following misconduct allegations. The district has long swung between the Tories and the Lib Dems, who took on Tiverton and Honiton in similar circumstances last year when Neil Parish resigned after he was caught watching pornography in Parliament.

For Sunak, a loss in Somerton and Frome would pale in insignificance to the loss of Selby and Ainsty, a gentrified North Yorkshire district close to the Premiers’ own constituency. Unlike other contests, there are no complicating factors except for Adams’ connection to Johnson and the former MP has increased his majority in every election since 2010 when the seat was created.

According to AP analysis, Labor has not achieved the necessary swing in a by-election since 1996, when Tony Blair entered 10 Downing Street. In normal times, Selby would be the definition of a safe Tory seat.

Yet a recent poll by JL Partners suggests the Tories have cause for concern, giving Labor 12 points ahead in the survey of 502 adults last month.

During an election campaign last week at the Drax Sports and Social Club, near the UK’s biggest power station, Conservative candidate Claire Holmes tried to steer the debate away from national politics towards more local issues. She accused Labor of planning to build on green space and promised to ensure residents decide what will be built.

I’m a miner’s daughter, in a cobalt blue suit, sitting in a social club, I’m the real deal, said Holmes, whose campaign leaflets refer to the government of Rishi Sunaks rather than the Conservative government, as she tries to leverage the appeal of local prime ministers. She also tried to avoid discussing Adams, saying that’s his name on the ballot.

The contrast with Labors’ approach could not be starker. The party’s candidate is Hull-born Keir Mather, who, if elected, would be the current youngest MP in Parliament. The 25-year-old is a former researcher for shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and frequently uses some of the party leaders’ favorite slogans, including the Tories’ mortgage penalty due to soaring interest rates.

Starmer himself visited Selby, attacking Adams’ record and accusing the outgoing MP of throwing his toys out of the pram when he was overlooked for a Commons seat, an honor requested by Johnson.

Ultimately, my question to voters is, do you feel better now than 13 years ago when the Conservatives came to power? Mather asked during the hustings. It’s a line Labor is likely to repeat.

