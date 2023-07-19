Erdogan gifts MBS with an electric vehicle made locally by the Turkeys





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifts an electric car to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Anadolu Agansi/Screenshot In a gesture of friendship, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented the Turkish-made Togg electric car to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday. The Turkish president arrived in the kingdom on the first leg of his trip to three Gulf countries aimed at boosting regional and trade ties. During his visit to the Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, President Erdogan and the Saudi Crown Prince held individual and inter-delegation meetings, Turkish state agency Anadolu Ajans reported. After the talks, Erdogan presented a white Togg from Pamukkale to the Saudi Crown Prince. The two leaders examined the vehicle in the courtyard of the palace. In a video released by the agency, the two leaders can be seen standing next to the electric vehicle. Meanwhile, SMB walks over to the driver’s side and sits down, while Erdogan sits in the passenger seat. The Crown Prince leaves to drop off the Turkish President at his hotel. The Turkish president, accompanied by a large delegation made up of ministers, civil servants and around 200 businessmen, landed in Saudi Arabia the day before. He met with the crown prince, Saudi ministers and other senior officials in the kingdom. During his meeting with the Crown Prince, issues relating to bilateral relations, the latest regional and international developments and ways to strengthen cooperation in all areas were discussed. The duo witnessed the signing of several agreements in the fields of energy, defense industries, research and development, direct investments, media, as well as two contracts with the Turkish company Baykar. Trade between the two countries stood at $6.5 billion last year and reached $3.4 billion in the first half of this year. With business forums to be held, we will look for ways to push that figure much further, Erdogan said. The Turkish President’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia will help boost bilateral trade and tourism.

