Michigan charges 16 fake Donald Trump voters with crimes

Michigan’s attorney general on Tuesday filed felony charges against 16 Republicans who acted as bogus voters for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate voters despite Joe Bidens winning the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that the 16 people will face eight criminal charges, including tampering and conspiracy to commit voter tampering. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

The group includes Michigan Republican National Committees Chapter Leader Kathy Berden, as well as former Michigan Republican Party Co-Chairman Meshawn Maddock and Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot.

In seven battleground states, including Michigan, Trump supporters have signed certificates falsely saying he won their states, not Biden. The forged certificates were ignored, but the attempt was investigated, including by the House committee that investigated the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The actions of the bogus voters undermined public confidence in the integrity of our elections and, in our view, also clearly violated the laws under which we administer our elections in Michigan, Nessel said in a statement.

The 16 people are scheduled to appear for arraignment in Ingham County on a date given to each by the court, according to Nessel’s office.

Phone and email messages seeking comment Tuesday from several of the accused were not immediately returned.

One of the defendants, John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix, told the Detroit News on Tuesday he doesn’t believe he did anything wrong.

Did I do something illegal? No, said Haggard.

GOP State Sen. Ed McBroom, who chaired a GOP-led Senate panel to investigate Michigan’s 2020 presidential election that found no wrongdoing, said he had already spoken with one of the bogus voters. It was clear, McBroom said, that the effort was being organized by people putting themselves in positions of authority and posing as those who knew what they were doing.”

They were wrong, McBroom told The Associated Press. And other people followed them when they shouldn’t have.

Berden and Mayra Rodriguez, a Michigan attorney who was also indicted on Tuesday, were both interviewed by congressional investigators as part of the US House panels investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In January of last year, Nessel asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into the 16 Republicans.

Obviously, it’s part of a much larger conspiracy, she said at the time.

Electors are persons appointed to represent electors in presidential elections. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party voters are sent to the Electoral College, which meets in December after the election to certify the result.

Fake electoral college certificates were also submitted declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Investigations are underway in some other states that have submitted fake voters, but not all.

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible illegal interference in the 2020 election has agreed to immunity deals with at least eight bogus voters. And the Democratic Attorney General of Arizona is in the very early stages of an investigation. Nevada’s attorney general, also a Democrat, said he would not press charges, while Wisconsin has no active investigation and the attorney general has deferred to the US Department of Justice.

There is no apparent investigation in Pennsylvania and former attorney general Josh Shapiro, who is now governor, said he does not believe there is evidence that the fake voters’ actions met legal standards for forgery.

A group of other Trump allies in Michigan, including former GOP Attorney General nominee Matthew DePerno, face potential criminal charges related to attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

According to documents released last year by Nessels’ office, five vote tabulators were taken from Roscommon and Missaukee counties in northern Michigan and Barry County in western Michigan. The tabulators were then broken into and tests were carried out on the equipment.

A grand jury was convened in March at the request of a special prosecutor to review the indictments, according to court records. Special Prosecutor DJ Hilson wrote in a May court filing that a charging decision was ready to be made.

