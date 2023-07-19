China will reduce carbon emissions at its own pace, says Xi





CNN

—



China will go its own way to cut carbon emissions, leader Xi Jinping promised on Tuesday, as US climate envoy John Kerry called for faster action to tackle the climate crisis during a high-profile visit to Beijing.

Xi told a national environmental protection conference that China’s commitment to its dual carbon goals of reaching carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 is unwavering, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

But the path, method, pace and intensity to achieve this goal should and must be determined by ourselves and will never be influenced by others, he said.

The comments came as Kerry met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday, with Washington and Beijing, the world’s two biggest polluters, resuming their long-stalled climate talks amid scorching heatwaves across much of the globe.

During the meeting with Li, Kerry stressed the need for China to decarbonize the electricity sector, reduce methane emissions and reduce deforestation, a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

He also urged China to take additional steps to boost its climate ambition to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

China has invested heavily in clean energy in recent years. Its solar capacity is now greater than that of the rest of the world combined, and the country is also the world leader in wind capacity and electric vehicles.

On the other hand, it has accelerated the approval of new coal plants due to a renewed focus on energy security, raising concerns among environmentalists that these new projects will make the transition from coal slower and more difficult.

But Xi’s remarks at the conference suggest China has no desire to be pushed or seen as bowing to pressure, particularly from the United States.

China and the United States are the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world, so any attempt to solve the climate crisis will have to involve deep reductions in emissions from these two powers.

China’s emissions are more than double those of the United States, but historically the United States has emitted more than any other country in the world.

China and other rapidly developing countries have long argued that the world’s richest countries, especially those in the West, have been able to get rich while producing huge carbon emissions for decades.

Relations between the United States and China have been at their worst in years, with the world’s two largest economies squabbling over a host of issues, from geopolitics to trade and technology.

The United States has said climate cooperation with China should be a stand-alone issue, separate from its disputes.

But Beijing sees it differently. Last year, he halted climate talks with the United States to protest a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosis amid China’s worst heat wave in six decades.

He also halted cooperation on other common-cause issues, including communications between the military and law enforcement.

This difference in views was on full display in Beijing, even as the two sides return to the table to restart talks.

During his meeting on Tuesday with Wang, China’s top diplomat, Kerry stressed that the two countries could not let bilateral differences stand in the way of making concrete progress on climate cooperation.

But Wang insisted that this cooperation cannot be separated from the general environment of China-US relations. He urged the United States to pursue a rational, pragmatic and positive policy toward China and properly handle the Taiwan issue, referring to the self-governing democratic island over which Beijing claims sovereignty.

On Wednesday, Kerry reiterated his message to Chinese Vice President Han Zheng that the climate should be treated separately from broader diplomatic issues, Reuters reported.

Acknowledging the diplomatic difficulties between the two sides in recent years, Kerry said the climate should be treated as a stand-alone challenge that requires the collective efforts of the world’s largest economies to resolve, according to Reuters.