Trump’s Very Bad Legal Day Explained: A Justice Department ‘Target Letter’ and Classified Documents Hearing





For the third time this year, Donald Trump has taken to social media to claim he is set to be charged in another criminal case.

In a development he called “HORRIFYING NEWS”, the former US president said he had received a letter informing him that he was the target of a federal investigation into the January 6 Capitol attack.

“They gave me a very short 4 DAYS to appear for the Grand Jury, which almost always means ARREST and CHARGE,” he said in a follow-up email to supporters.

“Let me be perfectly clear: I DID NOTHING WRONG. I AM COMPLETELY INNOCENT.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will not comment on the case and it is not yet known if charges could be brought against Mr. Trump.

But that’s not the only legal headache facing the former president, with his lawyers arguing today in a Florida court over when his trial in a separate federal criminal case would begin.

Here’s how the day went.

What is a “target letter” and what does it mean for Trump?

The storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 resulted in charges against more than 1,000 people, but the former president was not among them so far.

The DOJ is investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to nullify the 2020 election, which culminated in a riot in the US Capitol on January 6. (Reuters: Shannon Stapleton)

Last year, a congressional committee concluded that Mr Trump was the “central cause” of the attack, blaming him for a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He formally referred the former president to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which had already launched its own investigation and was not obligated to act on the committee’s recommendations.

The DOJ investigation was led by Jack Smith, the same special prosecutor handling the classified documents case in which Mr Trump was previously charged.

Former federal prosecutor Jennifer Beidel said receiving a so-called “target letter” was a strong indication that charges in the Jan. 6 case were likely.

“It wouldn’t describe exactly what the charges are in that target letter. There would likely be a general description of the nature of the investigation and the types of charges that could be laid,” she told the ABC.

“But for example, it’s unlikely to say that you would face 10 counts of a particular thing, or those are exactly the parameters you would be charged with.

“It gives a more reasonable level of notice as to the nature of the investigation, but it certainly does not go into the level of detail of an indictment.”

What else do we know about the January 6 investigation?

Mr. Smith has remained tight-lipped about the investigation, and the grand jury that will ultimately be asked to decide whether to indict the former president is operating in secret.

But US media reported that the DOJ investigation focused on a range of issues, including fundraising appeals that falsely allege voter fraud.

He also looked at a system of “fake voters” aimed at reversing the results in major swing states.

In a separate case, also announced today, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel revealed felony charges were brought against 16 people accused of submitting a fake voters list in hopes of overthrowing the state.

“The actions of the bogus voters undermined public confidence in the integrity of our elections and, in our view, also clearly violated the laws under which we administer our elections in Michigan,” she said in a statement.

Jared Kushner, husband of Trump’s daughter Ivanka, testified before a grand jury about the Jan. 6 riot. (Reuters: Kevin Lamarque)

A number of Trump administration officials testified before the Jan. 6 grand jury, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Vice President Mike Pence, who came under pressure to block Joe Biden’s victory.

Mr Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani also recently gave a “voluntary” interview to Mr Smith’s team.

Ms Beidel said that although there was no way of knowing how quickly a possible indictment could be issued, she expected it to happen in the coming weeks.

Where are the other cases against Donald Trump?

Donald Trump became the first former US president to be charged with criminal offenses when he was charged in New York earlier this year.

He pleaded not guilty to state offenses for falsifying business records relating to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Within months, he made history again when federal prosecutors indicted him for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

Again, he pleaded not guilty.

In June, Trump pleaded not guilty to historic charges of mishandling sensitive records in federal court in Miami. (Supplied: William J Hennessy Jr)

Prosecutors have called for a “speedy” trial in the case, saying it should start in December.

However, Mr Trump wants it delayed until after the 2024 election, arguing he cannot get a fair trial while he campaigns for a return to the White House.

Lawyers for both sides argued their cases at a court hearing in Florida today, with Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon ultimately deferring a decision to a later date.

In addition to the first two indictments and a possible third case looming on Jan. 6, Mr. Trump also faces the threat of charges in the state of Georgia, where a grand jury is expected to consider election interference allegations.

“I think this is a completely unprecedented and unprecedented moment in American history,” Ms. Beidel said.

“The idea of ​​having a potential political candidate who was a former president, looking at two or three pending federal and state indictments and thinking about how that interacts with each other and with the clemency process, it’s almost unfathomable that that happened.”

How will another potential set of indictments affect the presidential race?

Trump is still considered the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, having used his two previous indictments to build support and raise millions of dollars.

Trump says he received a target letter, official correspondence from the DOJ notifying a person that they are actively under investigation. (Reuters:)

He continued to try to portray himself as a political target, again describing Jack Smith as “deranged” and accusing the DOJ of attempted election interference.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told CNN the former president should not be charged, saying he didn’t think it would be “good for the country.”

However, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tried to distance herself from Mr Trump’s legal troubles, arguing they would continue to serve as a “distraction”.

“We can’t continue to deal with this drama,” she told Fox News.

“We can’t keep dealing with the negativity. We can’t keep dealing with all of this.”

The former president refuses to withdraw from the race.

Even if he has been sentenced, nothing at this stage technically prevents him from winning the primary or the general election.

Whether or not he could forgive himself if he returned to power is unclear as it has never been tested before.

It’s yet another unknown in what is already an extraordinary chapter in American politics.

