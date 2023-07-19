Conservatives deserve to be hated | Tim Dawson

<br />

“I hate conservatives. It’s an easy and thoughtless refrain, repeated daily in the growing ranks of the British left. Here’s the thing, though: conservatives deserve to be hated.

Let’s take a moment to consider their “achievements”: a soggy Brexit finally wrested from them after years of dithering and resistance. An exorbitant tax burden. A raging culture war that they don’t know how to fight. A Net Zero policy that has succeeded in breaking the link between capital and commodity prices, meaning we can expect crippling energy bills for years to come. 5.7 million people on Universal Credit. A housing shortage. Annual net immigration at 600,000. More expensive food, as well as alcohol and cigarettes. No wonder bettors are pissed.

It didn’t have to be like that. After 22 years of Blairism, 2019 offered the chance to take the country in a decidedly different direction, with the prospect of a decade in power to see it through. An 80-seat majority gave the new Conservative administration the leeway to push through its reforms with exactly the same fervor as New Labour. In 1997 Blair was elected – in 1999 the UK settlement was gutted. By 2010, the country had been almost entirely rewritten in the progressive image.

Perhaps we can blame David Cameron for not immediately getting rid of landmines like the Equality Act. It was in 2019, however, that the Tories’ real chance – perhaps their last chance – to rewire and restore the UK presented itself. And they absolutely screwed it up.

Much of the blame must be placed on the chubby feet of Pfeffel Johnson’s Alexander Boris.

He was always a dilettante, but my mistake was to think of him as not only power-hungry and lazy, but also ruthless and intelligent. A lazy, smart and ruthless prime minister who wants to stay in power would obviously lean on the voters who elected him. Instead, Johnson, after his historic victory, immediately went in the opposite direction: Blairism on steroids, plus incompetence.

It was a weird and stupid choice and one that guaranteed, once his popularity dropped concomitantly, that he would be on his ear. It is disconcerting that he lasted three years, but not as disconcerting as the group of conservative activists to the right of the party who still believe he shares their interests.

The easy excuse is the pandemic. However, Johnson’s performance was not only poor – he became something of an anti-Churchill, unable to inspire confidence or offer the basics of leadership – but painfully short-term: the inevitable inflationary backlash of his brutally expensive scattergun measures was never properly prepared for or explained.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to suggest that each of Johnson’s wartime predecessors, Tory or Labor, would have done a better job. Moreover, under the crisis, the business of government has continued – and the direction of that business, for which the Prime Minister is ultimately responsible, has explicitly challenged his supporters.

It should come as no surprise to Conservative MPs that the magnitude of their failure engenders such contempt. Some follow Johnson’s Uxbridge lead and run away. Many plan to fight what will likely be a brutal general election – a more respectable position. Unfortunately, some of those planning to resist are figures the Tories had better lose, not just from Parliament but from the party: figures like Caroline Nokes on his left and Jonathan Gullis on his right add little and irritate much.

If these people were stocks, you would sell them

The general decline in the quality of Conservative MPs is certainly part of the problem. Rigorous, centrally controlled selection processes foster the type of malleable sages who, while perfectly enjoyable at riding barbecues, are unable to articulate ideas or argue persuasively and approachably. Many seem unsure why they are conservative. To go back to those previous examples: based on his views, Nokes should be in Labor or the Liberals; Gullis in the type of organization that cannot win a parliamentary seat. If these people were stocks, you would sell them. If they were Labradors, you would have shot them.

That’s not to say the Conservatives don’t have decent politicians. I think it is very possible that the next Conservative Prime Minister of the country, if the Conservative Party continues to be a serious political force (not guaranteed), will be Kemi Badenoch. However, examples of interesting characters with weight and potential are rare.

The poor performance of the last decade — but particularly since 2019 — has created an even more troublesome phenomenon: former ministers, failures, recourse to Twitter or newspaper columns to lament the state of affairs. Yes, I get it, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab – the country is in a total mess. Whose fault is it ?

Of course, I don’t expect things to be better under Labor. Despite the excitement of many my age, who seem convinced that Labor will transform the country while continuing to pursue precisely the agenda that has sunk it so deeply in the mud, I fully expect that a Keir Starmer government, if it comes, will be every inch as dismal as anything we have known to date.

Like many Western countries, we don’t even deal with decline anymore – we just decline. The Conservatives were elected to make us better. We are sicker today than we have ever been – and the prognosis is grim.