Xi Jinping may meet Joe Biden later this year suggests White House special envoy John Kerry before meeting Chinese vice president





Joe Bidenthe special envoy for the climate John Kerry on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of a possible meeting between the American president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Later this year. What happened: Kerry, in his opening remarks during his meeting with Han Zheng, The Vice President of China said, “We are committed to working very closely with you to help our presidents hopefully be able to deliver real results if they attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco.”reportedCNBC. See also: Biden threatens Xi Jinping to tread carefully after Russia visit as China relies on US investment “We don’t know yet what’s going to happen,” he added, referring to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit scheduled for San Francisco in November. It is possible that Xi will travel to the United States for the summit and have a meeting with Biden during this time. Meanwhile, Han did not explicitly mention a meeting between Xi and Biden in his initial statements. See also: Where is Xi Jinpings close ally? Unusual absence of Chinese foreign ministers from key meetings raises concerns Why is this important: Kerry’s trip to Beijing marks the third visit by a senior US official to the Chinese capital in about a month after the US Secretary of State Anthony Blink and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen also traveled to Beijing to meet their Chinese counterparts. Kerry stressed the need for collaboration between China and the United States ahead of COP28 to fight climate change and make a significant impact in an effective way. During a meeting with Chinese government officials and climate experts, Yellen also stressed the importance of cooperation between the United States and China to combat the “existential threat” of climate change. The Biden administration has long been pushing for a series of meetings and phone calls to make it harder for Beijing to refuse the commitment. According to previous reports, the US strategy aims to ease tensions with China and brand President Xi as recalcitrant if he refuses. Photo courtesy: Shutterstock.com Read more : To deter Xi Jinping from militarily attacking Taiwan, US must expedite arms delivery, says Pentagon general

