PM Modi attacks Oppn at 39-party meeting, says country trusts NDA | Latest India News

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a rainbow of regional aspirations that puts the nation first and is trusted by India because it is a formation with a positive agenda and was not designed to take power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a conclave of 39 allies on Tuesday night, attempting to draw a stark contrast between the ruling coalition and an opposition group that met earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders’ meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Speaking in Delhi hours after 26 opposition parties announced a coalition and named it INDIA, Modi told his allies that NDA stands for New India, Developed India and People’s Aspiration, denouncing what he described as negative alliances built by the corrupt to peddle dynasty politics, casteism and regionalism.

NDA is totally different… for us covenant is not majboori (force), but mazbooti ka madhyam (means of force). It is not a coalition of coercion, but of contribution, he told a meeting of 38 NDA voters convened in Delhi. The NDA brought stability to the country and helped make timeless decisions. This is why India trusts the NDA and people in foreign countries also know who holds the popular mandate.

The 38 listed parties together won 42% of the vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and won 323 seats (excluding the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena, both of which are embroiled in party disputes). The BJP later issued a statement indicating that 39 parties attended the meeting, however, no information was immediately available on which party the 39th was.

Earlier in the day, the opposition announced that its pre-election coalition would call itself the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, INDIA, to take on the NDA in the 2024 general election, setting the state up for a battle of alliances.

But Modi dismissed the opposition group, saying it was a negative and corrupt alliance, while the NDA had pure intent, clear policy and decisiveness. Political alliances have a long history in our country, but whatever alliance is made with negativity has never succeeded…he added.

The prime minister also sought to allay concerns that the BJP would ignore smaller allies. I assure you and through you the people that I will not allow any slack in my efforts, I may make a mistake but I will stay away from bad neeyat (bad intentions), he said.

The NDA also passed a resolution that the partners will challenge the Lok Sabha polls under Modis’ leadership for the third consecutive time.

Modi sought to draw a comparison between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance that ruled the country for a decade between 2004 and 2014, and said an alliance based on contradictions and compromises could never hold.

When it comes to a compromise for power, constraints, dynastic, caste and regional issues – it hurts the country. Before 2014, there was an alliance government that got away with it, but what did the country get? High command over the prime minister, political paralysis, inability to make decisions, chaos, fights, corruption and scams worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, Modi said.

The 38 parties include two national parties, 29 state parties and seven unrecognized parties. Thirty-four of the 38 parties won less than three seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections; and 22 won none (the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party are not included).

Referring to opposition parties which were previously in opposition and ideologically incompatible but were now trying to come together, the prime minister said their motives were clear.

People watch, why these parties come together, what is the glue that binds them together and how for petty selfish reasons they compromise… In Kerala, the left and the Congress fight for each other’s blood, however, in Bangalore, the leaders of both parties join hands. In Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is attacking leftist and congressional workers. However, the leaders of these parties are silent on these attacks. It is not a mission but majboori (compulsion), he says.

Referring to regional satraps such as the National Conference and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) parties in Bihar which used to be opponents but now come together as an alliance, Modi said it was either shadow boxing or coercion-based friendship. Yeh pass pass to aa sakte hai, saath nahi (they can get closer but not together), the prime minister said, adding that these parties now expect their workers to welcome those they have criticized in the past.

Tracing the journey of the NDA from the government of Atal Bihar Vajpayee until now, he said people’s confidence in the coalition has only grown. In 1998, the NDA was formed…it was not meant to seize power. It was not against anyone, it was not to dislodge anyone from the seat of power, but to bring stability to the country. When there is stability, the country makes decisions that can change its direction… he said.

Our social, political and economic scientists see the NDA as a positive force. Our program, our resolution, our sentiment and our path are positive, he continued.

Even as he listed NDA government policies over the past nine years that he said were written with the intention of changing lives for the better, he alleged that opposition-led state governments were blocking the implementation of central programs for their own political motives.

We did positive politics even when we were in opposition and assumed our responsibility. We stood up to governments and exposed their scams but did not insult the peoples mandate. We never looked for outside help. We have not created obstacles or become barriers. Today, state governments do not authorize policies or allow them to pick up the pace. They think that if the poor benefit, how will their policy survive? he said.

Modi said the people had decided to give the NDA a third term. No country invests time and energy in an outgoing government…but things are different for India. Many important countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and the United Arab Emirates invite NDA representatives to respect India as they know that the Indian people trust the NDA, he said.

By laying the red carpet for the allies, the prime minister sought to allay fears that the BJP would pay off the big partner, neglecting the interests of smaller factions or subsuming their identity. He also sought to right what he said were past mistakes and said his greatest asset was the undiminished love and blessings of allies.

No party is big or small, we are all moving in the same direction. In 2014 and 2019 we got more seats, but the government was that of the NDA, he said.