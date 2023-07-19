Erdogan is going to the Gulf to save the Turkish economy and increase his influence in the…

Recep Tayyip Erdogan led the Turkish delegation which landed in Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties with the regional leader. Around 200 businessmen, investors and business owners of varying sizes accompanied the Ottoman president on what was the first leg of a tour that will take Erdogan to the three Gulf states (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar). His arrival on Monday evening was followed by meetings with Saudi ministers and officials, after which he was able to discuss with the crown prince a series of agreements in the energy, defense, research and development sectors, among others, which the two leaders initialed shortly after.

PHOTO/SPA/AFP – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) and his wife Emine Erdogan (L) are received by Mecca Deputy Governor Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz (2nd R) and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (R) upon their arrival in Jeddah on July 17, 2023

Another of the issues discussed at the meeting concerned two contracts between the Saudis and the Turkish company Baykar. Erdogan has made it clear that the intention of this series of trips is “joint investments and business activities with these countries”. Turkey’s relations with the Gulf countries could hardly be improved from the outset. Over the past two decades, the volume of trade between Turkey and these three countries has increased from $1.6 billion to $22 billion, a figure to which Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred, assuring that “with the business forums that will be organized, we will look for ways to take this figure much further”.

Saudi Arabia appears as one of the most important among the list of partners with whom Turkey wishes to strengthen its ties. Last year alone, trade between the two countries reached 6.5 billion dollars, an amount that could be exceeded this year, since so far in 2023, the trade volume has reached 3.4 billion dollars. The Turkish President also referred to the sectors in which he is most interested in cooperating with the three countries he plans to visit during this tour: “Turkey will have serious investment opportunities in the defense industry, infrastructure and superstructure investments in the three countries”.

PHOTO/BAYKAR via REUTERS – Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkish drone maker Baykar, and Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Saudi Deputy Defense Minister for Executive Affairs, attend a signing ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 18, 2023

He also clarified that all will be able to benefit from Turkish assets, in which he expects significant investments from his Gulf partners. The first of these maneuvers was not long in coming, Riyadh being in pursuit of Turkish drones, for which it reached an agreement during the meeting between the leaders of the two countries. This acquisition was confirmed on Twitter by the Saudi Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman al Saud, who assured that his country “will purchase drones with the aim of improving the readiness of the armed forces and increasing their defense and manufacturing capabilities”.

AFP/Saudi Press Agency via REUTERS – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 17, 2023

The visit of the Turkish delegation to the region has a much more delicate motivation than one might think at first glance. Rather than an opportunity – which is always the case when the partners are the ones mentioned – it is an obligation. Turkey must provide a large sum of money before November, when it will have to repay its debt. To do this, it needs foreign direct investment and, above all, to increase its international foreign exchange reserves. To this end, the establishment of a “new era” with the Saudis, as described in the joint communiqué of the two administrations, is excellent news for Ottoman aspirations.

Erdogan thus takes a step which may be accompanied by others which will continue to change the configuration of diplomatic relations in the region, which has been completely renewed since the re-establishment of ties between Arabia and Iran. This, coupled with Syria’s return to the Arab League, opens the door for Turkey to align its position with that of Bashar al-Assad’s country. Erdogan himself assured that his country had never “closed the door” to talks with the Syrian government, in an attempt to divert attention from a still complicated context for the Turks.

AFP/OZAN KOSE – The Turkish lira hit a new low against the dollar on June 7, 2023, more than a week after the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The priority of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is to consolidate its position in the Middle East by increasing investment. This trip is therefore decisive both for the economic situation of his country, which has been hanging by a thread for some time now, and for its influence in the region, where the Gulf is at the right time. If there is one thing that the Turkish President has demonstrated in almost ten years at the head of the country, it is that he knows how to move in extreme situations and take advantage of moments of change, such as the one currently experiencing in the region. It is now that Ankara can take advantage of a series of readjustments that could leave it in an excellent position of alliance with the Gulf countries.