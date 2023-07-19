Kerry meets Chinese vice president after Xi sends climate warning





US climate envoy John Kerry met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on his last day of talks in Beijing, after President Xi Jinping warned the nation would not see its path to cut emissions dictated by others. Source: European Commission’s Em Article content (Bloomberg) US climate envoy John Kerry met with Chinas Vice President Han Zheng on his final day of talks in Beijing, after President Xi Jinping warned the nation wont have its path to curb emissions dictated by others. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and more.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and more.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles. SIGN UP TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access items from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional items per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Content of the article Kerry has been calling for new cooperation between the world’s two biggest polluters since arriving on Sunday. He also expressed his concerns. China continues to add more coal-fired electricity, the biggest source of emissions, even as it breaks records for renewables adoption. Content of the article China remains committed to its goal of reaching peak emissions by the end of the decade and reaching net zero by 2060, although the path, method, pace and intensity to reach that goal should and must be determined by ourselves and never be influenced by others, Xi said at a national environmental protection conference on Tuesday, according to state broadcaster China Central Television. The Chinese leader stressed the need to ensure China has a stable and increasingly self-sufficient energy system, as the country is also gradually reducing its dependence on fossil fuels. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Read more: Xi says China must decide its own path to reduce carbon emissions Kerry is the third senior US government official to visit Beijing in five weeks, holding the first face-to-face climate talks with China since talks on global warming were suspended last year. The US envoy met with Prime Minister Li Qiang on Tuesday, but was not greeted by Xi, who met last month with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Over the past few years, relations between the United States and China have run into complications, Kerry said, as he opened talks with Han on Wednesday. If we can come together over the next few months leading up to COP28, which will be the biggest since Paris, we have the opportunity to be able to make a profound difference on this issue, Kerry said, referring to the UN climate summit starting in November in Dubai. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The 2021 joint U.S.-China declaration on climate cooperation sent a positive signal and collaboration between nations has facilitated the success of global climate negotiations COP26 and COP27, Han told Kerry. Han, a former member of Xi’s top decision-making body, was named vice president earlier this year and is seen as playing a role in foreign policy and international economic issues. We’ve just reconnected, Kerry said earlier Wednesday, acknowledging that many external factors have complicated cooperation between the two nations on climate action. Talks were halted in 2022 after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ controversial visit to Taiwan. The US envoy used the talks in Beijing mainly with his direct counterpart Xie Zhenhua to discuss potential progress on issues such as the global transition away from the relentless use of coal for electricity, the fight against deforestation and the reduction of methane emissions. Kerry also linked the need to fight global warming to extreme heat, wildfires and flooding, which are currently threatening parts of the United States, Europe and Asia. Content of the article Share this article on your social network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/kerry-meets-china-vice-president-after-xi-sends-climate-warning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos