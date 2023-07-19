Back in cabinet reshuffle, Jokowi rated worst political protest at end of term





JawaPos.com – The SETARA Institute considers the Onward Indonesia cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle carried out by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) last Monday (7/17) to be one of Jokowi’s worst policy reshuffles and protests at the end of his term. The President of the National Council of the SETARA Hendardi Institute explained that this reshuffle was not intended to take advantage of the remaining time according to the mandate of the people. But as an effort to protect Jokowi’s interests. “The personalities occupying the new positions are the people of Jokowi who are representatives of Jokowi, embodying his personal and group wishes. They are not also representatives of the coalition parties who are discussed in a healthy way,” said the chairman of the National Council of the SETARA Institute, Hendardi in a statement on Wednesday (7/19). According to Hendardi, the prerogative attached to Jokowi was executed procedurally and legally. But it does not bring any benefit to the Indonesian nation. In fact, this right is inherent and obtained by public vote in elections. According to him, Jokowi is not only busy preparing his children to pursue the many wills of power, but also preparing interpolitical education groups who can be used as protectors, after his term ends. “Jokowi feels at the center of political contestation in 2024, even as his leadership and power are increasingly fragile and overtake various political fatsuns,” Hendardi said. Meanwhile, PDI Perjuangan DPP General Secretary (Secretary General) Hasto Kristiyanto said the Indonesia Onward cabinet reshuffle was done with calculations to increase the efficiency of the government’s work. Hasto believes that Jokowi has given specific tasks to several of his new ministers. “The reshuffle was done with careful calculations to increase the efficiency of President Jokowi’s administration,” Hasto said in the Sirih Gardens area in central Jakarta on Tuesday (7/18). According to Hasto, Jokowi appointed his new minister with all due consideration. He claimed that the cabinet reshuffle had been communicated to the PDI-P. “This is not just a reshuffle, but a review by the president and also communicated to the PDIP,” Hasto concluded.

