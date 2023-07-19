Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10th year in office: What Bernstein says on the stock market and the economy

India has seen tremendous progress in several areas, including digitalization, formalization of the economy, better policy environment to attract investment for manufacturing initiatives, and increased spending on infrastructure, Bernstein said in his latest note.

“The building blocks have been put in place, and although economic growth has been slow for several years over the past decade – part of that was unwinding the excesses and strengthening the economy through further reform initiatives. The building blocks are clearly in place for a positive cycle in India as long as policy continuity remains,” he said on July 17.

Bernstein said he remains positive on the broader markets, although he sees room for some moderation in the S2FY24 macros as the cycle view will continue to limit downside risks.

It has been more than 9 years since Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India, following a landslide victory over promises of ‘good days’, economic growth, reduced redtapism, an end to corruption and improved general business sentiment,” he said.

As India heads for general elections in 10 months, Bernstein looked at India’s performance under Prime Minister Modi over the past 9 years and compared it to previous regimes. He said looking at PM Modi’s performance over the past nine years, the work has been stellar on many fronts, decent on some while below average on a few metrics.

“Overall, economic growth has been quite robust. There was a slowdown from FY19 due to weak consumer demand, declining investor confidence amid the trade war, and continued headwinds faced by the MSME sector after the implementation of the GST a year prior. Covid in March 2020 added to the woes, but there was a sharp and resilient rebound. progressing at a good pace in India’s economic history,” he said.

Bernstein said India still lags behind at 127th in the world when it comes to GDP per capita, but the ranking has improved from 147th in 2014, and despite COVID shocks, growth in this metric has been 6.2%.

“The incremental change per year under PM Modi has increased to nearly $400 from $250 between 2004 and 2014. With a base still lower than all BRICS peers, India needs even more pressure to propel itself out of the ‘lower middle income’ bracket,” he said.

In terms of inflation, Bernstein said that bringing commodity prices under control was one of Prime Minister Modi’s key promises in 2014, especially since inflation had started to severely erode the purchasing power of the common man during UPA2.

“This is a measure that the current government has always performed better than the previous regime and has been proactive in its dealings, especially when it comes to food prices,” he said.

Bernstein said job creation was a key campaign promise. Several programs have been launched to accelerate job creation, from Skill India to Make in India. “However, job creation remains weak and labor force participation has increased from 40% in FY22 to 39.5% in FY23, he said.

Bernstein said “Make in India” has yet to resume, but there is promise of a better phase ahead. He said roads were growing at double the rate, ports had seen increased capacity and there had been increased investment in railways. Business perception has improved with a significant jump in the ease of doing business indicators, but the corruption perception index is still stagnating.

