Xi rejects pressure on China to do more to fight climate change

During his visit to China this week, President Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry expressed hope that the two powers could work together on the pressing issue of global warming despite their growing rivalry on other fronts.

But Chinese officials have made it clear that while they are willing to resume long-stalled climate talks with the United States, the strained overall relationship between the two countries could limit cooperation. And Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said his government will pursue its goals of phasing out carbon dioxide pollution at its own pace and in its own way.

Mr Xi did not meet Mr Kerry during the envoys’ four-day visit, but he reiterated China’s position in a speech to environment officials in Beijing. China remains staunchly committed to reaching its peak carbon emissions before 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2060, he told them this week, according to Official People’s Daily on Wednesday.

But, Xi added, the way and means to achieve this goal, as well as the pace and intensity, should and must be determined by ourselves, and never under the sway of others.