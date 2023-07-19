Politics
Xi rejects pressure on China to do more to fight climate change
During his visit to China this week, President Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry expressed hope that the two powers could work together on the pressing issue of global warming despite their growing rivalry on other fronts.
But Chinese officials have made it clear that while they are willing to resume long-stalled climate talks with the United States, the strained overall relationship between the two countries could limit cooperation. And Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said his government will pursue its goals of phasing out carbon dioxide pollution at its own pace and in its own way.
Mr Xi did not meet Mr Kerry during the envoys’ four-day visit, but he reiterated China’s position in a speech to environment officials in Beijing. China remains staunchly committed to reaching its peak carbon emissions before 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2060, he told them this week, according to Official People’s Daily on Wednesday.
But, Xi added, the way and means to achieve this goal, as well as the pace and intensity, should and must be determined by ourselves, and never under the sway of others.
It was a remark that illustrated how even in the face of global warming where international negotiations can succeed or fail depending on whether China and the United States get along, Beijing views Mr. Kerrys’ pleas for some kind of limited climate truce with some suspicion. It also underscored the resistance Mr Kerry faces in urging China to peak climate pollution as soon as possible before 2030.
Mr. Kerry is the latest of several Biden administration officials to travel to Beijing in a bid to stabilize relations after months of bitterness between China and the United States that dragged ties to their lowest level in decades.
During three days of talks, Mr Kerry had urged Chinese officials to isolate climate change from broader challenges to the relationship, arguing that the urgency to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases that warm the atmosphere required the two countries, by far the world’s two biggest polluters, to do more.
Acknowledging that China and the United States had their differences, he told Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday: The climate should be self-reliant, because it is a universal threat to everyone on the planet.
But Wang Yi, a senior foreign affairs official who advises Mr. Xi, told Mr. Kerry on Tuesday that China’s cooperation with the United States on climate cannot be separated from the broader environment of China-U.S. relations, according to the Chinese official summary of their words.
Beijing and Washington have skidded from dispute to dispute since President Trump’s years in office, and the antagonism has only deepened in some respects during Mr. Bidens’ tenure.
The two powers are increasingly at odds over Taiwan, the island democracy that China claims as its territory. Those tensions culminated last year when then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. In response, China has held threatening military exercises near the island and suspended climate talks.
The Biden administration has also sought to restrict China’s access to advanced semiconductors and other technological know-how held by Western companies that could help the Chinese military, a move Beijing has denounced as a campaign to thwart its economic rise.
Wang said the United States should follow a reasonable, pragmatic and positive policy toward China, and stressed Beijing’s demands that Washington properly handle issues around Taiwan.
Mr Kerry has spent much of his week in Beijing locked in a series of closed-door meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in a bid to hammer out a deal on joint cooperation around climate change. He called it vital that the world’s two biggest emitters work together to avoid a planetary crisis, and urged leaders to see the heat waves scorching parts of China and the United States as a sign of the worst to come if they fail to reduce greenhouse gases.
The United States has pushed China to rein in its rapid development of coal-fired power plants and has drawn up a plan to curb methane, a potent greenhouse gas that leaks from oil and gas wells and is responsible for around 30% of global warming.
On Tuesday, Mr. Kerry and Mr. Xie ate duck together after two days of marathon negotiations that exceeded 8 p.m. each evening. In an interview, Mr Kerry said the two countries still had difficult issues to resolve and insisted any deal with China had to be real.
China emits 31% of the world’s carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas from burning coal, oil and gas, according to the Global Carbon Budget, an international scientific project. The United States has long been the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide and is still the second biggest, emitting 14% of the global total.
China has its own reasons to more urgently reduce its greenhouse gas pollution, which is by far the highest of any economy in the world. A summer of record-breaking heat waves and flooding has shown how exposed China is to a global pattern of increasingly extreme weather.
Yet while China has built more wind and solar power than the rest of the world combined, and is on track to double its green power capacity by 2025, the Chinese government has resisted calls to bolster its climate targets or stop allowing new coal-fired power plants.
There are also lingering suspicions in China that the United States could turn its back on its climate promises under a future administration, as it did under President Trump, who withdrew the United States from an international climate agreement and encouraged coal growth.
The Chinese also want to see the results of the United States to believe that they will measure up, said Deborah Seligsohn, assistant professor of political science at Villanova University based in China.
Beijing’s friendly reception of Mr. Kerry is also part of a broader effort to reduce tensions with the United States to boost confidence at a difficult time for China’s economy, experts said.
It is very difficult for China to manage this trust deficit if the most important relationship for China, the US-China relationship, is in freefall, said Evan S. Medeirosa former director for China at the National Security Council who now teaches at Georgetown University.
Mr. Xi also has his eye on a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in San Francisco in November, when he could also hold a summit with President Biden. Chinese leaders want a decent relationship so that Xi Jinping comes to the United States and is not embarrassed, Medeiros said.
It’s important not to overstate the current moment in US-China relations, he said. It’s not relaxation. That’s far from being the case.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/19/world/asia/xi-china-climate-kerry.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi rejects pressure on China to do more to fight climate change
- Favorite minister, Jokowi wants to make a Prabowo-Erick Thohir duet
- This is Keerthy Suresh’s Bollywood debut
- Host Ron MacLean, remainder of the Hockey Night in Canada panel to return?
- Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wears a 1035 dress and peach nail polish
- Sport could play hero role during Hollywood strikes
- great Bollywood | Onir scours major Bollywood banners after Karan Johars outburst, says they don’t care about low-budget movies
- Australian tennis players furious after ‘disgusting’ act left Zhang Shuai in tears
- Chinese fast-fashion retailer Temu slams rival Shein for ‘exclusionary tactics’
- Typo leaks millions of US military emails to Malian web operator
- Hollywood residents frustrated with growing homeless encampment near school
- An initial magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported near East Los Angeles