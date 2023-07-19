UK’s ruling Tories face voters in 3 special elections

LONDON (AP) Bad things can happen in threes for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party faces a trio of unwanted verdicts from voters this week.

The UK is holding three special elections for House of Commons seats on Thursday that will allow a wide range of voters across northern England, south-west England and suburban London to deliver a verdict on which party has ruled Britain since 2010.

The Conservatives are preparing for the worst.

Midterm by-elections for incumbent governments are always difficult, Sunak said on Monday. I don’t expect these to be any different than that.

It could be different, or at least rare, if the Conservatives lost all three seats. The last time a ruling party lost three by-elections in one day was in 1968 under Labor Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The three elections are part of the ever-reverberating shockwaves of former leader Boris Johnson’s turbulent tenure. He resigned as a lawmaker last month, nearly a year after stepping down as prime minister, when a standards watchdog concluded he had lied to parliament about parties breaking the law in his office during the coronavirus pandemic.

An ally followed Johnson to the door and another lawmaker resigned amid sex and drug allegations, triggering all three by-elections.

Labor are hoping to win Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in suburban London, as well as the mixed urban-rural constituency of Selby and Ainsty vacated by Johnson ally Nigel Adams in northern England. The centrist Liberal Democrats are favorites to win in Somerton and Frome in south-west England, whose Tory lawmaker David Warburton resigned over allegations of cocaine use and sexual misconduct.

A trio of Conservative defeats would increase grumbling that Sunak is failing to turn the tide of the parties after the chaos caused by the Johnson scandal.

Tory lawmaker Steve Brine, one of nearly 50 Tory MPs who say they will step down before the next national election, due by the end of 2024, joked this week that the party slump was the result of Long Boris, the political equivalent of Long COVID.

Sunak has also picked up an economy reeling from the brief tenure of ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned in October after six weeks in office when her tax-cut economic plans drove up the cost of government borrowing and hammered the pound. It has worsened a cost of living crisis that has left 1 in 20 people short of food every month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Three opinion polls this week have given Labor a lead of at least 15 points over the Conservatives nationally.

Hannah Bunting, a lecturer in politics at the University of Exeter and an election analyst at Sky News, said the Tories faced electoral challenges in three different types of battlegrounds on Thursday and losing them all would bode badly.

If you lose where (the number of people with) mortgages are high like in Selby and Ainsty, and you lose in the outer London belt and you lose in the South West, which is generally a Tory core, then there won’t be too many seats where you can guarantee a Tory (legislator) will be back at the next general election, she said.

The Bank of England raised its key rate in 13 consecutive meetings, to 5%, in an effort to control inflation which stood at 8.7% in May. Four in 10 renters say they are struggling to pay rent and millions of landlords are facing a steep rise in their mortgage payments due to persistently high inflation.

The soaring cost of living has prompted hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, including doctors and nurses, to strike, adding to the strain on the overstretched public health system.

In Selby, 24-year-old voter Lewis Foley said he was undecided but leaned more towards Labour.

My family is made up entirely of conservatives, but I think they lean in the same direction as me, he said. Some of them have been hit very hard by the cost of living crisis. Everything is expensive and most people are in the same boat.

Sunak pledged to halve inflation by the end of the year. He acknowledged that the high rates were proving more persistent than he wanted, but insisted he was the right person to deal with it.

I think people trust me when it comes to managing the economy, and they trust me to be honest with them because, you know what, getting inflation down means you sometimes have to make tough decisions because they’re the right ones in the long run for the country, he told LBC radio station Monday. That’s what I mean.

Labor leader Keir Starmer will face his own pressure if the party fails to win Johnson’s former seat, where the Tories are focused on a divisive local issue, a pollution reduction levy on older petrol and diesel vehicles introduced by Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Bunting said Labor would have some soul-searching to do if it failed to win at least one of the Tories’ three seats on Thursday.

The ruling party will even describe a victory out of three as a success. Three defeats will put pressure on Sunak to make major changes to his government, just as disgruntled Tory lawmakers return home after a summer break spent pondering their waning electoral fortunes.

It’s not the way you want to head into summer vacation, with all that pressure on you, Bunting said.

She said Sunak really didn’t have many options.