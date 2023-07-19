India’s opposition parties join forces to confront Narendra Modi





Get Indian Politics and Politics Updates for Free Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest Indian politics and politics news every morning.

India’s fragmented and fractured centre-left opposition parties have joined forces in a rare show of unity, aiming to topple Narendra Modis, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in next year’s elections. More than two dozen parties have joined the alliance, dubbed INDIA, or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The main objective is to unite to safeguard democracy and the constitution, Mallikarjun Kharge, chairman of the Indian National Congress, the largest opposition party, said after a two-day meeting of the groups in Bangalore on Tuesday. The parties have pledged to unite to safeguard the idea of ​​India as enshrined in the Constitution at a time when watchdog groups say the country’s pluralistic culture, civil society and media are under the increasingly powerful grip of the Hindu nationalist BJP. Modi will seek re-election for a third term next year at a time when India’s importance as a global diplomatic and economic power is growing, but its growing economy is struggling with rising unemployment. The BJP has stepped up pre-election attacks on its rivals as it seeks to defend its parliamentary majority against a Congress-led opposition. The parties are likely to attack the BJP over its economic record and other domestic issues, including a violent conflict in the northeastern state of Manipur. The character of our republic is under systematic and severe assault by the BJP, the opposition group said in a statement on Tuesday. Twenty-six parties joined the alliance, including Congress; the Aam Aadmi Party, which controls the state governments of North Punjab and Delhi; and the All India Trinamool Congress, a powerful regional party in West Bengal. Indians have joked online about the acronym INDIA, with many seeing it as a clever ploy to play the nationalist card against the BJP. BJP, can you challenge INDIA, said Mamata Banerjee, head of Trinamools. However, analysts said the new alliance would face long odds against the BJP, which won a majority in parliament in 2014 and 2019 and is likely to win again in the next vote scheduled for April and May 2024. Past opposition efforts to unite against Modi-led BJP governments have failed because the parties are direct rivals in state governments. Recommended The BJP this week hosted a meeting of its own National Democratic Alliance, made up of 38 other parties it considers allies. Today, the opposition has earned a reputation for insulting and humiliating us, Modi told a meeting of the BJP-led alliance on Tuesday. But the NDA has always kept the country’s interest above politics. In its mission statement, INDIA pledged to address the severe economic crisis of steadily rising commodity prices and record high unemployment, signaling a likely line of attack by opposition groups against Modis’ economic record in the upcoming campaign. Congress overthrew a local BJP government in a state election in Karnataka in May, tarnishing the ruling parties’ image of invincibility. The opposition is gaining strength through the formation of the alliance, but in my opinion, even this alliance is no guarantee of winning the elections in 2024 for the opposition, said Sanjay Kumar, a political analyst at the Center for the Study of Developing Societies. However, he added: It makes the elections more competitive for 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1d90cd75-561e-4cfe-a82a-472413c6c6a8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos