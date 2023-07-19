Saudi agreement for Turkish drones during Erdogan’s visit





A Turkish company will supply rones to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh announced on Tuesday following the advice of the Turkish presidentRecep Tayyip Erdoğanaimed at attracting foreign investment. Several contracts, including that of the drone with the private company Baykar, were signed during a meeting between Erdogan and the Saudi Crown PrinceMohammad bin Salman in the port of Jeddah on the Red Sea on Monday, the officialSaudi Press Agency (SPA) said. Haluk BayraktarCEO of the drone maker co-led by one of Erdogan’s sons-in-law, in a tweet titled the deal the biggest defense and aviation export deal in the history of the Turkish Republic. The value of the deal has not been made public. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed an agreement to acquire Turkey’s Baykar drones, while Turkish President Erdogan was visiting the country as part of his Gulf tour. pic.twitter.com/iDTTDvm4OH Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) July 18, 2023 Erdogan, who in May elections won another five-year termwas in Saudi Arabia to kick off a Gulf tour aimed at mobilizing support for Turkey’s faltering economy. The Turkish leader is expected in neighboring Qatar on Tuesday. After attending a Saudi-Turkish business forum in Jeddah on Monday, Erdogan and Prince Mohammed discussed prospects for joint cooperation during their meeting, SPA reported. The two leaders signed cooperation agreements in the areas of energy, direct investment, defense and media, according to the report. He added that Saudi officials have also signed two contracts with the Turkish company Baykar. Drones developed by Baykar have been used in Azerbaijan, Libya and Ukraine. Saudi Arabia will acquire drones in a bid to improve the readiness of the kingdom’s armed forces and boost its defense and manufacturing capabilities, Defense Minister Prince Prince has said. Khalid bin Salman said Tuesday. He did not specify what type of drone the kingdom is looking to procure. An Arab diplomat in Riyadh, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the press, said it was the Baykars TB2 model. Last month, Kuwait said it had reached a $367 million deal to buy TB2 drones. This week, Erdogans is the second after Saudi Arabia since a recent rapprochement between Ankara and Riyadh, whose ties were strained by the 2018 murder of the Saudi journalist jamal khashoggi at the consulate of the kingdom in Istanbul. Turkey angered Saudi Arabia by vigorously pursuing the case at the time, launching an investigation and telling international media about the gory details of the murder. But with healing bonds,Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April 2022and Prince Mohammed visited Turkey in June last year. Erdogan’s current trip to the Gulf comes as Turkey struggles with a collapsing currency and runaway inflation that has plagued its economy. In March, Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in Turkey’s central bank.

