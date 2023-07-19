The Chinese elite loves art, hide it from the CCP. It’s their dirty secret





Elites in China have long been purchase art, painting and antiques as a means of hiding their wealth from the Chinese Communist Party as well as asserting their status in the upper echelon of the country’s power circles. Although President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign initially slowed auctions, they have resurfaced in Hong Kong with resounding success. The proliferation of auction houses from London to Hong Kong has made contemporary art and antiques popular avenues for hiding riches. In 2012, China’s growing wealth became evident around the world as Chinese elites flocked to European capitals to acquire modern art and antiques. In 2021, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Chinese economy, art auctions in mainland China reached $5.9 billion, or 79% of global sales. Although this figure is lower than the peak of the Chinese auction boom in 2012, when sales reached $8.9 billion, demand for modern art and rare objects remains strong in China. China’s Golden Age The Hu Jintao era, which spans from the 2000s until Xi Jinping took power, was a golden age for Chinese politicians who splurged on expensive art to conceal their wealth. Then in 2012, Xi launched a vigorous anti-corruption campaign to curb the excesses of the previous decade. Paradoxically, this campaign has only made the world of art auctions more attractive to those looking to hide ill-gotten riches. I was in London last year, where I met students from mainland China studying art history, which piqued their interest because of Xi’s campaign to close corruption loopholes. Through conversations with these students, I learned about the thriving art scene in China and its connections to wealthy politicians, motivating students to pursue higher education that could open doors to major art galleries or auction houses. Chinese students these days not only flock to Imperial College London to study artificial intelligence, but can also be found at the Courtauld Institute of Art in Vernon Square, London.

As power shifted from Hu Jintao to Xi Jinping, China’s wealthy individuals, known as “robber barons,” grew increasingly ambitious in parking their assets, earned through their connections with the CCP elite, around the world. They employed middlemen, commonly referred to as “white gloves”, to purchase expensive artwork and maintain anonymity. Sotheby’s and Christie’s, renowned auction houses, offered a shroud of secrecy that concealed the true owners of exclusive works of art and antiques. Wealthy Chinese used shell companies and intermediaries to hold assets in the name of the ultimate owner, who preferred not to be directly associated with the artwork or real estate. For example, a painting by Vincent van Gogh sold in 2014 for $62 million at Sotheby’s was officially claims having been bought by Wang Zhongjun, a Chinese film producer based in Hong Kong. But THE New York Times investigation revealed that the ownership trail led to a Chinese billionaire named Xiao Jianhua, known for his deep ties to the CCP. Wang and van Gogh’s painting have since gonewhile Xiao was charged with “illegally absorbing public deposits” in 2022 after being abducted from a Hong Kong hotel in 2017. Chinese leaders and business tycoons have chosen to store their wealth in Hong Kong, from where they can move their billions around the world, depending on the political climate. Xi’s allies were not concerned about the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, as their wealth remained secure in the city’s exclusive lockers. Also Read: Xi Jinping’s Policy Drives Wealthy Chinese Out of the Country – With Money The new rich In his book Red Roulette, author Desmond Shum describes how he and his wife Whitney Duan used works of art to protect their wealth. “The jewels increased tenfold, and someone offered us ten times what we paid for the paintings. But we didn’t really acquire these things to make gains. We locked them in an antique wardrobe-sized safe I bought in Austria,” writing shum. The mid-2000s duels between Chinese billionaires to own rare paintings continue to this day as Xi’s allies seek to park their wealth in art without attracting the attention of the big boss. Auction houses struggle to conceal the identity of the true owners of the antiques and works of art they sell. Art and antiques have long served as art tools for Chinese elites since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In the 1960s, Beijing open state-owned antique shops, which collected items from the public and sold them to Western visitors to earn foreign exchange reserves at a time when China was struggling to shore up its reserves. Premier Zhou Enlai educated these stores to sell their collections to earn high returns on rare Chinese antiques. Even today, the links between art auctions and Chinese bureaucracy are not hard to find. China’s largest auction house, Poly Auction, is owned by China Poly Group, a huge state-owned conglomerate founded by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 1992. Poly Auction and China Guardian, another Hong Kong-based auction house, are actively seeking more contemporary art in Europe to compete with the thriving art auction scene in Hong Kong. Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips, three major global auction houses, are also expanding their presence in Hong Kong. While Xi Jinping may have risen to fame as the iconoclast who shut down China’s billionaire party, under his leadership state-owned enterprises have encroached on the domains of private business, creating a new generation of ultra-wealthy individuals. The shadowy world of art auctions and corrupt officials concealing their wealth has not disappeared under Xi’s rule, but has instead been transformed. The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He is currently MOFA Taiwan Fellow based in Taipei and tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

