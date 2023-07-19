Tories pick Trump mini-budget supporter and Liz Truss as London mayoral candidate





THE Conservative party chose a candidate for mayor of London who supported Donald Tump and expressed his deep joy at Liz Truss mini budget. Susan Hall, a London assembly member, was chosen by the Tories on Wednesday to face the incumbent Labor Sadik Khan in the May elections. She was also a huge supporter of Boris Johnson whom she called a genius. In the ballot of party members, she obtained 57% of the vote, beating her rival Mozammel Hossain who obtained 43%. Hall said it was a huge honor to be chosen as the nominee. I am so grateful to everyone for their support, she said. Over the next few months, I will work tirelessly to defeat Sadiq Khan and provide Londoners with the change we need. Labor immediately accused Hall of being a far-right politician and highlighted a series of her past statements. She is a strong supporter of Trump, Boris Johnson and a hard Brexit, a party spokesperson said. She applauded Liz Truss’ mini-budget, which sent mortgages and rents skyrocketing. She does not defend women. And she hates the diversity of London. Greg Hands, the chairman of the Conservative Party, said Hall was a bright candidate, I know she has the vision and the stamina to take the fight to Sadiq Khan, he said. He comes before three partial election tests for the Tories on Thursdayincluding to Boris Johnson, former London headquarters of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Labor hopes to win the constituency. But the Tories tried to turn the contest into a vote on Khans’ decision to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to the entire capital. On Tuesday, the last Conservative candidate for mayor of London, Shaun Bailey, took his seat in the House of Lords. He received a peerage from Johnson despite anger over its Jingle and Mingle party campaigns at the height of the Covid pandemic. Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/conservatives-pick-supporter-trump-liz-104951882.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos