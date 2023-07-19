NDA allies pass resolution challenging 2024 LS polls under PM Modi





New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners passed a resolution to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, the allies have also targeted opposition unity efforts, saying the opposition is facing an identity crisis and is beset by confusion and disorientation. Shiv Sena Chairman and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented the resolution during the NDA meeting held at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday. The resolution was also supported by K. Palaniswami and Atul Bora of AIADMK. The meeting which was organized at the end of 25 years of the establishment of the NDA saw the participation of approximately 39 parties. It was chaired by Prime Minister Modi. The resolution, referencing the achievements of the Modi government over the past nine years, also applauded the government’s hard work and selfless dedication to serving the country. For making compatriots proud many times, all other NDA parties congratulate Narendra Modi. NDA voters are unanimously taking a resolution that as partners in this country’s development journey under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we are one and united, he added. Further, the resolution notes that for moving the country forward along the path of progress, all NDA parties also commend the visionary and popular leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was said in the resolution that it has been 25 years since the formation of the NDA. Over these 25 years, the NDA has set high standards of good governance. Whenever the NDA government has come to power, it has worked by considering the spirit of the nation first and the goal of public welfare as paramount. Be it the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1998 to 2004 or the Narendra Modi government from 2014 to present, the NDA government has always worked in the spirit of nation building while supporting the regional aspirations of the country. Issues such as strengthening national security, building good governance, developing infrastructure, improving the standard of living of the poor and backward and India’s reputation on the world stage have been the priority of the NDA government. Especially over the past nine years, the work done by the NDA government in terms of service, good governance and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is unparalleled, he added.

