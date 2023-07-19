Politics
How Indonesia manages the risks of foreign investment – The Diplomat
The diversification of investment partners has been key to the strategy pursued by the administration of President Joko Widodo.
During Jokowi’s presidency, Indonesia did not hesitate to use foreign capital to fund economic development. In fact, this is a very deliberate political choice. The government wants investment, including from abroad, and has not been afraid to run deficits to obtain it. In 2019, Indonesian current account had a $30 billion deficit largely due to outflows to foreign investors and creditors.
Since 2016, Indonesia has seen an average of $16 billion in net foreign direct investment each year and $13 billion in more liquid assets like stocks and bonds. That’s a lot of money coming into the country to finance infrastructure and development projects. But it also means that foreign creditors have established claims on Indonesian assets. This has been a longstanding concern for some, who question whether foreign creditors are undermining Indonesia’s economic sovereignty or creating opportunities for geopolitical leverage.
When we think of economic development and foreign capital, we often assume that the foreign investor has all the leverage. It’s their money, so they can dictate the terms. But the recipient country is not a passive participant. A better way to think about it is that investing with any investment involves risk. The important question is not whether the risk exists, but whether the indebted countries use them to maximize productive opportunities while minimizing the risks incurred. I have one new paper in Pacific Review where I examine how this dynamic played out in Indonesia.
Perhaps the most important thing to consider is the sources and types of foreign capital. If a country relies heavily on just one type of foreign capital (like direct investment) from a single source (like China), it obviously exposes that country to a considerable degree of risk should something go wrong. This is more or less what happened in Laos, which has accumulated large debts thanks to direct investments and loans mainly from China. In this case, the creditor can exert significant influence and this limits the options of the debtor country.
But foreign investment is not a monolith, and different countries engage in it in different ways. China is a major source of investment for Indonesia, along with Europe, Japan, South Korea and the United States, among others. These foreign investors are involved in a range of different sectors, from energy to mining to automotive manufacturing, and inward investment comes in many different forms, including bonds, stocks, and direct equity investment or FDI. Foreign investment involves risk, but when the investment comes from many different places, it spreads the risk and reduces the possibility of a single creditor gaining outsized influence.
Another thing that mitigates risk is when a country deepens its domestic capital markets. Indonesia has had a stock exchange since the 1970s, but it wasn’t a place where many companies were looking to raise a lot of capital until recently. In 2005, the Indonesia Stock Exchange had 336 listed companies with a combined market capitalization of $81 billion. By the end of 2022, the exchange had grown to 825 listed companies with a market capitalization of $609 billion.
If an Indonesian company wants to raise capital to grow, it now has several choices. It can be listed on the national stock market, issue bonds or enter into an agreement with a foreign investor for direct equity participation. It may also be listed on foreign markets. Just a few years ago, options were more limited as domestic capital markets were less developed. Deeper domestic capital markets help mitigate the systemic risk of foreign investment, as foreign capital is not piled into a single type of asset. It’s spread around.
Does this mean that Indonesia can rack up debt to foreign creditors forever and everything will be fine? Of course not. But the fact that foreign investment creates risk is nothing new, and the details matter. With foreign investment coming from many places and spread across many sectors and asset classes, this reduces the risk that a project (such as, for example, a very expensive high-speed rail line funded primarily by a single foreign country) poses a systemic threat to the Indonesian economy.
