Chinese President Xi Jinping is losing sleep over his party, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which is losing ground, claims the Greek City Times. 415 million CCP affiliates worldwide have withdrawn from the party, its regiments, teams and other related organizations since July 1. This worries the Chinese premier, according to a report by publication. The CCP leader is said to have consistently issued warnings about the end of the party as it has been rocked by millions of exits this month. In 2022, Jinping, in his speech to the CCP’s young cadre training class, which was recently published in the CCP’s newspaper “Seeking the Truth”, expressed his concerns about the collapse of the CCP like that of the Soviet Communist Party. According to the report, he repeatedly issued warnings about the collapse of the CCP, which seems inevitable if left unaddressed. Highlights of the speech reportedly included Xi Jinping emphasizing and emphasizing the importance of upholding the beliefs of Marxism and Communism under the banner of Chinese characteristics, which would otherwise lead to disintegration like the Soviet Union. The reported desertions come amid China’s deteriorating global ties, primarily with the United States, which is trying to strengthen its global ties with alternative powers like India. On the one hand, China’s aggressive expansionist policies, human rights abuses and unwillingness to investigate the origin of Covid along with other combined factors are causing damage externally. On the other hand, its expansion wealth gapthe real estate and housing crisis, covid mismanagement, big tech crackdowns, and combined with many such domestic issues are causing internal difficulties. The above factors would have cast doubt on the political issues pursued by the CCP under Xi Jinping, leading to massive criticism at home and abroad. Millions of people quitting the CCP have surprised the party’s leadership by hinting that it is losing its trump card among the Chinese people. Massive crackdowns on Chinese oligarchs, ordinary citizens, censorship of internet criticism, and the concentration of power in the hands of Xi Jinping have resulted in a more totalitarian CCP. The report says the mass desertions are a sign of dissent against the CCP for its tactics to suppress people’s voices. Xi also reportedly “urges people to stay with the party for ideological reasons.” But if defections hit the CCP, it would be hardly surprising given the way the party compels its members – young and old, rank-and-file and senior – to declare their loyalty to Xi Jinping, and imposes a strict restriction on dissent.

