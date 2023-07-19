Nawaz was disqualified for paving the way for Imran, claims Aleem Khan – Pakistan





Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Abdul Aleem Khan has claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified to pave the way for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He made the remarks on Dawn News Live with Adil Shahzeb on Tuesday night. When asked by the host if Nawaz was disqualified for bringing Imran, Aleem replied: Yes, absolutely.

When asked if the establishment at the time caused it, Aleem said: Several other people were involved in it, but the establishment also played its part.

We know that Jehangir Khan Tareen was disqualified so that Nawaz was disqualified, he said, adding that Jehangir Tareen was also disqualified as a result of these maneuvers.

Aleem Khan has been named chairman of the IPP, a splinter faction of PTI loyalists that coalesced around Jahangir Tareen following the May 9 violence.

Since his falling out with Imran Khans PTI, Aleem’s criticism of his former boss has intensified and he has since made a number of claims against the latter.

During the interview, the former PTI financier said he was aware of what was going on as he was part of the party. He added that he and Sibtain Khan were arrested just so PTI leaders could say so on talk shows.

They used to say, we are not vindictive, Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan are also arrested. So why were Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan arrested? So they can say that on talk shows, he added.

Gifts

While answering a question regarding the many gifts Imran allegedly received, Aleem claimed that it was ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed who helped a real estate tycoon gain increased access to Imran.

His access to Imran has become much easier thanks to these donations. The tycoon used to give the gifts and General Faiz used to do his job, Aleem said.

He added that General Faiz, for his services, wanted to be appointed Chief of Army after General Bajwa’s retirement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1765622/nawaz-was-disqualified-to-pave-way-for-imran-claims-aleem-khan

