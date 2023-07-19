Big Caesars and Little Caesars by Ferdinand Mount criticize the gallery of rascals | history books

OOne by one, the poisonous giants came crashing down to earth. Over the past month or so, Boris Johnson has resigned, Donald Trump has been charged with a crime, Italian Silvio Berlusconi has died, and even Vladimir Putin looks much weaker than him. It’s extremely tempting to conclude that the chaotic ride of the past few years is finally over and life could return to something more normal.

But that would be, according to Ferdinand Mounts, an exciting tour of populist thieves through the ages, a rookie mistake. It can be comforting to think of the so-called Caesars a type of leader defined by what Mount calls his (and it is mostly, but not always, his) relentless selfishness, his unscrupulousness, his thoughtless brutality, his corny pomp and above all his distaste for democratic checks and balances as bizarre aberrations of a generally orderly norm. But trace the line from ancient Rome to Oliver Cromwell, from Napoleon Bonaparte to the strong men of modern times, and it becomes clear that this is a recurring phenomenon that nations fall just as regularly for, and from which they do not recover overnight. These misstarred comets, writes Mount, leave a long trail of debris. But they also have something to teach us about the early termination of the next Caesar.

One can’t help but think that the Boris Johnson classicist might have loved this book, if it hadn’t been so rude of him

Few are better qualified to have a long-term view than Mount, the kind of conservative who did everything to lead Margaret Thatchers’ political unit, was political editor of the Spectator and knows everyone, without feeling the need to talk about it indefinitely. He’s also the kind of Tory who voted to stay, believes in a rules-based world order, and writes ably enough to get away with comparing Julius Caesar’s public agonizing over whether to cross the Rubicon and thus spark a war that could destroy the Roman Empire with Johnson’s famous writing of two Brexit articles, one for and one against. (The original Caesar, he claims, never seriously wavered; he just meant to suggest that he was nobly wrestling with his conscience when in reality he was always going to do what suited him best, ditto our former prime minister. One can’t help but think Johnson’s classicist might have liked this book, if it weren’t so rude of him.) For conventional politicians, Mount notes, charisma can be a useful communication tool. . But in the hands of a Caesar, the ability to dazzle his way becomes a license to go beyond, to break the rules, he’s beyond good and beyond evil, and beyond a lot of other annoying stuff too. The real Caesar, writes Mount, feels dangerously free.

Admittedly, one or two of the historical comparisons seem exaggerated. But the power of this sharp book lies in the sharpness of its observations and its ability to zoom out and see modern politicians in a larger context, bringing something both fresh and timeless to an otherwise well-worn subject. When it first crossed my desk, I wondered if the world really needed another book on the dangers of populism. Then Johnson resigned and unleashed a Trumpian attack on MPs who found him guilty of lying, and I wondered if you could have too much. Every MP should read his rousing final chapter on the importance of a properly muscled and sovereign parliament in defending democracies against Caesarism.

For while the five acts he identifies as Johnsonian assaults on democracy, including attacks on public office, restrictions on the right to protest and the mandatory introduction of voter ID cards for elections, which Mount sees as outright voter suppression, have yet to turn Britain into a police state, laws like this remain on the statute book long after their author is gone. Even if the last Caesar refrained from fully exploiting them to his advantage, the next might not be, and history suggests there is always a next.

Mount is right; the question is not whether Johnson, or Trump for that matter, can successfully return themselves. It is that what they represent will always come back, sooner or later, and democracies must be prepared for this.