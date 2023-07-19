Imran Khan’s ex-secretary Azam Khan calls ‘encryption door’ a premeditated plot





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) and Azam Khan. Twitter/FileAzam registers a statement under article 164 of the CrPC before the magistrate. “Imran was euphoric, he called the blunder of the cipher language of the United States,” he said. The confession mentions that the original encrypted document is missing.

ISLAMABAD: Azam Khan, then principal secretary to former prime minister Imran Khan, ‘recorded’ a statement, calling the US figure a ‘conspiracy’ used by the ex-prime minister to ‘manipulate to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition,’ Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Responding to the development, Imran called Azam an “honest man” and said he would not accept the statement until he heard the bureaucrat say so himself.

Azam, who has been “disappearing” since last month, recorded his statement as CrPC 164 in front of a magistrate, the sources added, without any information on his whereabouts.

Khan, ousted by a parliamentary vote in April last year, alleged on March 27, 2022 that Washington orchestrated a plan to remove him from office and waved the figure at a public rally in support of his demands. The United States has repeatedly denied these claims, calling them “categorically false”.

In his confession, Azam claimed that when he shared the figure with Imran, the former prime minister was “euphoric” and called the language an “American gaffe”.

The ex-prime minister then said, according to Azam, that the cable could be used to “create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition”.

The confession mentions that Khan also told Azam that the encryption could be used to divert public attention to “foreign involvement” in the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Azam’s confession mentions that Imran told him he would display the figure in front of the public and “distort the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is hatching in collusion with local partners and will play [the] victim card”.

When Azam, according to the sources, told Imran Khan that the cipher was a secret document and its contents could not be disclosed to the public, the then Prime Minister suggested a formal meeting with then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and then Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood “where they can read the cipher from the Foreign Ministry’s copy (as Imran Khan’s original copy was still lost) and from the minutes of the meeting further decision can be taken”.

The confession mentioned that the prime minister at the time had decided to call special meetings of the cabinet and the national security division to discuss the figure and take down the minutes of the meetings.

However, he mentioned that until the time he was Imran’s principal secretary, the cipher had not been returned to the Prime Minister’s office because Imran had lost the original document.

Cable door

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Imran, less than a month before his ouster, held up a letter, claiming it was a cipher from a foreign country, which mentioned that his government should be removed from office.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter or mention the name of the nation that sent it. But days later he named the United States and said Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had called for his removal.

The figure related to the meeting of Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, with Lu.

The former prime minister, saying he read the contents of the cipher, said “all will be forgiven in Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power”.

Then, on March 31, the National Security Committee (NSC) took up the case and decided to launch a “vigorous approach” to the country for its “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan”.

Later, after his impeachment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting of the NSC, which came to the conclusion that it had found no evidence of a foreign conspiracy in the cipher.

In the two audio leaks that took the internet by storm and shocked the public after these events, former Prime Minister, then Federal Minister Asad Umar, and then-Principal Secretary Azam could have been heard discussing US encryption and how to use it for their benefit.

On September 30, the federal cabinet became aware of the case and formed a committee to probe the content of the audio leaks.

In October, the cabinet gave the green signal to take action against the former prime minister and referred the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Once the FIA ​​was tasked with investigating the case, it summoned Khan, Umar and other party leaders, but the PTI leader challenged the summons and obtained a stay order from the court.

On Tuesday (July 18), the Lahore High Court recalled the stay order against the FIA’s notice of appeal to Khan.

