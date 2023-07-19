Indian opposition unites to try to oust Narendra Modi | India





Leaders of 26 opposition political parties in India have united to form an alliance in a bid to oust the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, in next year’s general election. At a conclave of opposition parties held this week, it was decided that the coalition will be called the Indian National Alliance for Inclusive Development, otherwise known as India. The leaders’ meeting marked a significant step forward in relations between the country’s main national and regional opposition parties, which have previously struggled to unite due to power struggles, personality clashes and ideological differences. However, a consensus was reached earlier this year that unless they formed a united front, no party stood a viable chance against Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, who will seek a third term in the elections, to be held in May 2024. The coalition includes India’s largest national opposition, the Congress Party, as well as powerful regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress, which governs the state of West Bengal under popular Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi and Punjab. It was a very important meeting to save democracy and the constitution for the benefit of the people of the country, Mallikarjun Kharge, chairman of the Congress party, told reporters. Kharge stressed that, unlike in the past, Congress would not assert dominance in the opposition alliance and was not interested in the premiership. In a document drafted at the leaders’ meeting, which was held in Bengalaru, in the southern state of Karnataka, the Indian coalition said it had come together to overcome the hatred and violence fabricated against minorities under the BJP government’s Hindu nationalist policies. A comprehensive electoral strategy will be decided by the coalition in meetings to be held over the next few months, but its slogan will be Jeetega Bharatwhich means India will win. Even as a united alliance, the opposition parties face an uphill battle to take on Modi, who still enjoys huge popularity across India, even among voters who do not see themselves as supporters of BJP policies at the state level. Between the 26 parties, the alliance governs 11 states while the BJP governs 15. The BJP also holds an overwhelming parliamentary majority after the 2019 elections, in which it won 303 out of 543 seats. During his nine years in power, Modi consolidated his power as prime minister, while opposition parties were raided and investigated by state agencies and several opposition leaders were imprisoned, which systematically weakened the opposition. Former Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who lost the last two elections to Modi, was in March disqualified from parliament and from running in next year’s elections, and sentenced to two years in prison, over a court case that critics say was politically motivated. Speaking at opposition rally, Gandhi says election battle is between Narendra Modi and India [the alliance], its ideology and India. India always wins every fight. While opposition parties such as Congress and the Trinamool Congress were emboldened by the results of state elections in which they defeated the BJP, overall the BJP’s funds, resources and power far exceed those of any other political party. On the same day of the coalition announcement, the BJP held a meeting of representatives of its 38 political allies. Modi launched a scathing attack on their alliance, calling it a hardcore corruption convention. He added that alliances based on negativity have never won.

