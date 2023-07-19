Joko Widodo signals the candidate and vice-presidential couples, seeing 2 important people before Jokowi





Prabowo Subianto, Joko Widodo and Erick Thohir. Photo: Instagram @prabowo lampung.jpnn.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given a signal to the Indonesian public regarding the pairing of presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election. This signal to the public was shown during a closed meeting with Gerindra’s presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, and the popularly chosen vice-presidential candidate, Erick Thohir, recently. Prabowo Subianto explained that the meeting was held in his capacity as Deputy Minister to President Jokowi. Prabowo as Minister of Defense and Erick Thohir as Minister of BUMN, received direct orders from President Jokowi to strengthen Indonesia’s defense industry. “Sunday afternoon July 16, 2023 at Bogor Palace. Me and Pak @erickthohir received instructions from President @jokowi. Indonesian national defense industry must be strong and more advanced,” Prabowo said in a private meeting held at Bogor Palace, JPNN.com reported on Wednesday (7/19). Gayung for tat, this message was answered by Erick Thohir shortly after Prabowo uploaded the photo. Erick Thohir posted in his personal Instagram upload that the three of them had a private meeting with Prabowo and new BUMN Deputy Minister Rosan Roeslani. Erick Thohir said the meeting was an effort to follow up on President Jokowi’s direct leadership to strengthen Indonesia’s defense industry. “Continuing Sunday’s meeting with Mr. President Jokowi and Mr. Defense Minister Prabowo, today I and BUMN Deputy Minister @RosanRoeslani discussed the development of the national defense industry,” Erick Thohir wrote in his personal upload, Tuesday (07/19). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given a signal to the Indonesian public regarding the pairing of presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election. Please read other interesting content from JPNN.com Lampung on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lampung.jpnn.com/politik/4668/joko-widodo-beri-sinyal-pasangan-calon-dan-wakil-presiden-lihat-2-orang-penting-dihadapan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos