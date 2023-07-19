White House whistleblower says Donald Trump frequently made rude comments about this employee





For those who worked close to former President Donald Trump during his presidency, exposure to acts of nude sexism was a regular part of the job, according to a former staffer and whistleblower. Miles Taylor, served as the Department of Homeland Security’s chief of staff during Trump’s tenure and criticized the president in a revealing 2018 op-ed in The New York Times under the pen name Anonymous.

Now, Taylor has released a new book titled Blowback: A Warning To Save Democracy From The Next Trump in which he exposes Trump’s presidency from the inside and investigates the risk that re-election of Trump, or any MAGA supporter, might pose. Among Trump’s many alleged instances of sexism is a particularly horrific example of the president engaging in a rude discussion about his own daughter, Ivanka Trump. But, unsurprisingly, Trump didn’t exclusively reserve his sexism for his own daughter.

In the book, Taylor describes Trump’s undisguised sexism toward women at various seniority levels in his administration, but says he witnessed several instances in which former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen fell victim to the 77-year-old’s comments. When we were with him, Kirstjen did her best to ignore the president’s inappropriate behavior, Taylor writes. He called her darling and darling and criticized her makeup and outfits. Taylor claims Nielsen told her: Believe me, this is not a healthy workplace for women.

In another exchange, Taylor claims that Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior adviser, once called the then-president a misogynistic bully after he criticized female staffers during a meeting in March 2019. Taylor also detailed an alleged encounter during an Oval Office meeting. He claims that Trump thought he saw Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then White House press secretary, outside the office but, upon realizing it was one of his personal assistants, he reportedly said, ‘I was going to say, Man, Sarah, you’ve lost a lot of weight!’

Trump, who was convicted last month of sexually abusing and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll, hopes to be re-elected in 2024. In his warning about the state of politics in the United States, Taylor lists several examples of ridiculous and often illegal acts by Trump as president that certainly should not earn him a second term.

