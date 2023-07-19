Politics
Warm congratulations from Xi Jinping to the people of Nicaragua
The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday sent a warm message of congratulations to the Nicaraguan people and to their highest authorities, President Daniel Ortega and Vice-President Rosario Murillo.
“For a long time, the FSLN, uniting and leading the Nicaraguan people to firmly uphold the sovereignty and dignity of the country, betting persistently on the path of development suited to its own national conditions, has consistently reaped new successes in socio-economic development and won the broad support of the people,” the Chinese president’s letter said.
Message from President Xi Jinping
Seor Daniel Ortega Saavedra
Secretary General of the Sandinista National Liberation Front
President of the Republic of Nicaragua
Rosario Murillo
Vice President of the Republic of Nicaragua
Managua
Dear Mr. President Ortega and Madam Vice-President Murillo:
I hereby take the liberty of expressing my gratitude for your congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, which embodies the deep friendship and brotherhood between the Sandinista National Liberation Front of Nicaragua and the Chinese Communist Party.
For a long time, the FSLN, uniting and guiding the Nicaraguan people to firmly defend the sovereignty and dignity of the country, betting with perseverance on the path of development adapted to its own national conditions, has not ceased to reap new successes in socio-economic development and won the wide support of the people. On the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Triumph of the Popular Sandinista Revolution, I would like to send my warm congratulations to you, to the Nicaraguan people and to all the militants of the FSLN.
For more than a year since the resumption of diplomatic relations, a trend of rapid development of bilateral relations between China and Nicaragua has been observed. The facts fully demonstrate that the reestablishment of these diplomatic relations is a correct decision, in line with the trends of the times and fully in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples. In the new era, I am willing to work with you to promote the steady development of relations between the two sides and countries, so as to better benefit our two peoples.
I take this opportunity to wish you good health and personal happiness.
Xi Jinping
General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee
President of the People’s Republic of China
Message from the Communist Party of China Central Committee
To the Honorable Sandinista National Council
Sandinista National Liberation Front
Managua-Nicaragua
On the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista People’s Revolution in Nicaragua, we allow ourselves to convey to the Nicaraguan people and to all the militants of the FSLN our warm congratulations.
44 years ago today, the FSLN, uniting and leading the Nicaraguan people, achieved revolutionary triumph after an arduous and tenacious struggle and put an end to the dictatorship of the Somoza family, thus opening a new chapter in the history of Nicaragua. We are happy to note that throughout these 44 years, the FSLN has always been dedicated to promoting the process of democratization in Nicaragua, to promoting economic development and the well-being of the people. Above all, since its return to government in 2007, the FSLN has led the country to constantly achieve new achievements in all areas such as politics, economy and society, thus winning the wide support of the Nicaraguan people, for which we express our congratulations.
The Communist Party of China attaches great importance to the traditional friendship with the FSLN and is willing to strengthen friendly cooperation with the FSLN, exchange experiences in governing the country, and jointly build a new type of cross-party relationship characterized by seeking common ground over differences, mutual respect and mutual learning, with a view to promoting the steady and steady development of binational relations and bringing benefits to countries and peoples.
We take this opportunity to renew to the Honorable Sandinista National Council of the Sandinista National Liberation Front of Nicaragua the assurances of our highest and distinguished consideration.
International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (stamp)
|
Sources
2/ https://radiolaprimerisima.com/calida-felicitacion-de-xi-jinping-al-pueblo-nicaraguense/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
