Will win a bigger mandate in Lok Sabha polls in 2024 under Prime Minister Modi, according to NDA resolution





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during a meeting, in New Delhi, July 18, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) claimed on July 18 that it would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he would return to the helm for a third consecutive term with a “huge majority”. On a day when 26 opposition parties held their conclave in Bengaluru to confront the ruling alliance, the BJP staged a grand show of force from its allies who praised the development of the country and expressed their confidence in Modi’s leadership in a resolution adopted at their meeting. Thirty-nine parties attended the NDA meeting in New Delhi, saying the opposition faces a crisis of identity and relevance. “Today the opposition is confused and bewildered,” their resolution said. As the world’s most popular leader, Mr Modi enjoys the unwavering trust of millions of Indians, he said. Popular support for the ruling coalition grew in 2019 compared to 2014 under Mr Modi, they said, saying voters “reject and deny the lies, rumors and baseless allegations of opposition parties and that the country trusts the leadership of the NDA coalition”. “All parties in the NDA have full confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership to secure a bigger term in 2024 than won in 2019,” they said. Chairman of Shiv Sena and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde proposed the resolution at the meeting while K Palaniswami of AIADMK and Atul Bora of AGP supported it. “All NDA voters have decided that they will run united in the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and that he will become the country’s prime minister for the third time in a row with a huge majority,” he said. Over the past nine years, the NDA government has realized the vision of Sewa, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyaan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor) in the truest sense, he said. This journey of good governance and development has seen the participation of all sections, regions and communities, the resolution adds. Be it the NDA government under Atal Bihar Vajpayee or the one under Mr Modi, it has always worked for nation building while respecting regional aspirations, he said. The resolution hailed the Modi government’s pro-poor measures which, it added, had led to a sharp reduction in poverty. He engaged in the social and economic upliftment of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes, women and economically weaker sections of society, he said. Praising his efforts to empower the poor, the resolution notes that Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, and Draupadi Murmu, a tribal, were appointed as the country’s president under his tenure. He also mentioned India’s “increasing economic prowess on the world stage” and its emergence as a capable, strong, powerful and secure country under Modi’s leadership. “It is a matter of pride for the whole country, including us, that 14 countries bestowed their highest honor on Modiji,” the resolution reads. “NDA voters are unanimously committed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, as participants in this journey of development, we will be one, we are united and we are united,” he added.

