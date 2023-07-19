Trump News Today: Trump says he’s not scared of January 6 target letter as possible indictment looms





Donald Trump reveals his plan after claiming he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours

Donald Trump has claimed he is unafraid of his potential third indictment on criminal charges after revealing he received a letter from special prosecutor Jack Smith telling him he was the target of a grand jury investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former president spoke to Truth Social Tuesday morning to say he was told to report to a grand jury on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which he pointed out almost always means an arrest and indictment.

The Independent has learned that the indictment could be handed down as early as this week.

Mr. Trump spoke about the potential impending indictment of Fox News Sean Hannity, admitting that it bothers me.

They want to try to belittle, diminish and scare people. But they didn’t scare us because they were going to make America great again. That’s all there is, he said.

Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges against 16 people who signed certificates falsely stating that Mr. Trump won the 2020 election, part of a nationwide program to overturn results in states the former president lost to Joe Biden.

HighlightsView latest update 1689774608Full story: Judge denies Trump’s motion to have a mistrial in E Jean Carroll’s civil sexual assault case

In a decision released on Wednesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said the jury did not reach a seriously wrong result when it found the former president liable for sexual assault and defamation and ordered him to pay $5 million.

Bevan Hurley has followed the case brought against Mr. Trump by Ms. Carroll and filed this report.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 14:50

1689774526Wisconsin election official interviewed by federal investigators

NBC News confirms that Wisconsin’s top election administrator was interviewed this spring by federal investigators as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 14:48

1689774008Report: Trump faces charges on January 6 of conspiracy, obstruction and civil rights violations

The letter Donald Trump said he received from Special Counsel Jack Smith reportedly listed three federal laws that could constitute charges against him during the Jan. 6 riots.

The three federal statutes mentioned in Mr. Smith’s letter, according to multiple reports, are conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States, disenfranchisement under the guise of law, and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

Mr Trump is the only person mentioned in the letter and no other names are mentioned, according to a source with knowledge of the matter cited by Rolling Stone magazine.

reports Maroosha Muzaffar.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 14:40

1689772871Federal judge denies Trump retrial of E Jean Carroll

A federal judge has denied Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the E Jean Carroll case, as well as his request to reduce the $5 million verdict against him.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said the jury in the case did not reach a seriously flawed result and the verdict was not a miscarriage of justice.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 14:21

1689771660How have other Republican candidates reacted to the latest news from the Trump investigation?

It’s the first real confirmation that he could face criminal charges for his role in the 2021 Capitol Hill siege.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 14:01

1689770700Gaetz launches bill to fund Jack Smith investigation

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said on his podcast Tuesday morning that he would introduce legislation in the coming days to suspend Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump after Mr. Trump reportedly appealed to allies on Capitol Hill for help as he faces another indictment.

Abe Asher has the details.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 13:45

1689768900Little slut for the Democrats

Marjorie Taylor Greene has ridiculed another of her perceived adversaries with the little slutty insult she seems to be loving more and more this time by lambasting special counsel Jack Smith.

The Republican Rep. from Georgia had previously been kicked out of the House after calling her GOP colleague Lauren Boebert a petty b***h, but this time she directed her verbal abuse at the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trumps, alleging the withholding of classified documents and his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Gustaf Kilander has a story.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 13:15

1689767100Trump reportedly considers two of his 2024 GOP rivals his running mate

Former President Donald Trump, who leads the polls for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said he would consider allowing one of his Republican rivals in the race to eventually join his ticket.

On Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, Mr. Trump specifically pointed out entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott from the crowded GOP field. Awkwardly, there was no mention of his former Vice President Mike Pence.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 12:45

1689765300Chris Christie mocks Trump’s top secret plan to end the war in Ukraine

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie mocked his rival Donald Trump’s stance on ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, joking: Move over Churchill.

The former president announced he had a one-day plan to end the war in Ukraine, saying in a Fox News interview that he knew the leaders of Ukraine and Russia very well and would complete the deal within a day.

But Mr Trump’s comments were ridiculed by Mr Christie, who invoked British warlord Winston Churchill in his mockery of his enemy.

Craig Graziosi has the story.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 12:15

1689762600Don Jr says he wouldn’t have run off with cocaine to the White House

Former White House resident Donald Trump Jr has weighed in after the Secret Service closed their investigation into the cocaine discovery in the building – suggesting he wouldn’t have gotten away with it.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son made the comments at the Turning Point Action Conference on Sunday, when he assured the crowd that snorting cocaine was not his thing.

Oliver O’Connell19 July 2023 11:30

